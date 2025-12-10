Nigeria: Osun 2026 - Accord Party Clears Adeleke for Primary

The screening committee of the Accord Party has screened and cleared Gov. Ademola Adeleke for the party's governorship primary, which is being held today in Osogbo.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Ibe Thankgod, the chairman of the committee and also the party's National Organising Secretary, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Thankgod said that the governor has fulfilled all the requisite requirements for nomination and participation at the primary.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the committee subsequently cleared Adeleke as the sole aspirant for the party's governorship ticket and concluded all required documentation with the relevant bodies.

Thankgod described the governor as a worthy gubernatorial aspirant of the party.

According to the statement,the certificate of clearance was presented to the governor by the committee chairman.

In response, Adeleke expressed appreciation to the screening committee and the entire party leadership.

The governor said that he was prepared to lead the party to victory in 2026.

"I am ready for the primary, and I am ready for the general elections.

'We are winning by God's grace", he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeleke announced his defection to the Accord Party on Tuesday night.

Adeleke said that he had joined the Accord Party more than a month ago to seek re-election.

The governor resigned his membership in the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Dec. 2.

Vanguard News