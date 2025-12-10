Nigeria: Tompolo, Ijaw Monarchs, Hold Thanksgiving Ceremony At Gbaraun Egbesu Temple

Oporoza — IN a historic and culturally significant event, Chairman, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, a.k.a Tompolo led Ijaw monarchs, and traditional leaders, in an enlarged thanksgiving service at the sacred Gbaraun Egbesu Temple in Oporoza, Gbaramatu Kingdom of Delta State Tuesday.

The Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, HRM Oboro Gbaraun II, Aketekpe Agadagba, led a retinue of traditional rulers to converge at the Gbaraun Egbesu Temple.

The event, which attracted dignitaries, elders, youths, and sons and daughters of the Ijaw nation, was held to honor the gods of Ijaw land, with particular emphasis on the revered Egbesu deity.

The sacred event also brought together monarchs from Delta, Bayelsa, Edo, and Ondo States, who had returned from a spiritual pilgrimage.

The thanksgiving ceremony marked a moment of unity, peace, and cultural renewal among the Ijaw people, as well as a reflection on their shared struggles and triumphs in the face of socio-economic and political challenges.

The one-day event was dedicated to praying for the Ijaw Nation, Niger Delta, and Nigeria, with a focus on promoting peace and advocating for economic reforms.

Tompolo, whose influence in the Niger Delta region is well known, also took the opportunity to address the gathering.

Acknowledging the critical role of traditional institutions in fostering harmony in the region, he praised the efforts of the monarchs and elders in maintaining peace amidst the complex socio-political dynamics of the area.

Tompolo, the Niger Delta Peace Advocate, emphasized his ongoing commitment to the welfare of the Ijaw people and Nigeria.

He reiterated that his involvement in the peace process would continue as long as it benefited the people of the Niger Delta.

"This land has suffered for far too long, and it is time for us to continue working together for the prosperity of our people, ensuring that the blessings of our ancestors are not in vain."

On his part, The Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, HRM Oboro Gbaraun II, Aketekpe Agadagba expressed profound gratitude to the gods, for the peace that had returned to the region after years of conflict.

"Today is a day of thanksgiving, a day to celebrate our culture, our traditions, and most importantly, to give thanks for the blessings we have received," he said in his address to the gathered crowd.

Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, the Registrar of Maritime University, Okerenkoko was among the dignitaries in attendance, underscoring the significance of the event.

The ceremony served as a reaffirmation of the Ijaw people's commitment to these values and their desire for peace and prosperity in the Niger Delta and beyond.

The Gbaraun Egbesu Temple at Oporoza, a place of spiritual significance to the Ijaw people, is located in the heart of Gbaramatu kingdom.

It serves as a symbol of the people's deep-rooted spiritual connection to their heritage and their divine protection. Over the years, it has become a centre of cultural and religious activity, particularly during Amasiekumor festival, ceremonies that honor the Ijaw gods.

The thanksgiving ceremony at the temple was marked by dances, music, and prayers, with elders invoking the blessings of the gods for peace, prosperity, and development in the Niger Delta.

The Ijaw youths also participated actively, reinforcing the idea that cultural preservation and unity are essential for the future of the region.

As part of the ceremony, several speeches were delivered, calling for continued unity, cooperation, and development in the Niger Delta region.

The leaders urged both the federal and state governments to invest more in the region's infrastructure and human capital, ensuring that the youth of the Ijaw nation are empowered to lead the next generation toward a prosperous future.

The thanksgiving ceremony at the Gbaraun Egbesu Temple was a remarkable display of Ijaw unity, culture, and resilience.

It served as both a reflection on the past and a hopeful look toward the future, with Tompolo and the Ijaw monarchs pledging their continued support for the people of the Niger Delta and President Bola Tinubu.

As the event came to a close, the message was clear: the Ijaw people are determined to preserve their culture and secure a prosperous future for generations to come.