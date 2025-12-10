Nigeria: My Mum Didn't Want Me to Play Basketball - BBNaija Star Kaybobo

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Kayode Oladele, popularly called Kaybobo, has revealed that his mother did not want him to play basketball until she was convinced by his coach.

Kaybobo stated this while addressing members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ekiti State chapter, in Ado-Ekiti.

He assured youths in Ekiti of his readiness to promote sports through his Kaybobo Youth Foundation.

The BBNaija star, who hails from Ado-Ekiti, said he played basketball for Christ School and All Souls Secondary School, Ado-Ekiti, while growing up, and it gave him international recognition.

He said his decision to set up a foundation to assist Ekiti youths, especially those in sports, was to encourage, develop and nurture them to become renowned talents.

"My name is Kayode Oladele, popularly called Kaybobo. I grew up in Ado-Ekiti. Also, I learnt how to play basketball with the help of my coach, Tayo Awojurin.

"His training and unconditional support modified my career from Ekiti to Lagos, and from there to overseas, where I obtained different university degrees and made lots of exploits.

"This is why I came back home to give back to the youths who love to engage in sports and other creative ventures in other fields such as entertainment, fashion among others.

"I am assuring every youth in Ekiti who wishes to play basketball that I am going to support them to become professional players and sports personalities," he said.

Kaybobo urged parents to give their children unconditional support and opportunity to engage in sports.

He explained that his mother wanted to stop him from playing basketball while in secondary school but his coach convinced her and she gave him full support.

"My mummy does not want me to play basketball then, it was through the intervention of Coach Awojurin that convinced her, if not I would not have reached the level I am today," he added.

The former BBNaija housemate said aside from sports, he would venture into fashion, entertainment, tourism and arts to promote all the sectors as an Ekiti indigene.

Kaybobo gave out 20 pieces of customised caps to members of SWAN in Ekiti.

He assured members that he would continue to support and partner with the association to promote sports in the state.

Reacting, the Chairman of SWAN, Qozeem Oladapo, thanked him for the kind gesture.

Oladapo assured the former BBNaija housemate that the association would give him all the needed support to promote his foundation and develop sports in Ekiti.