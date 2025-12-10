Tanzanian Police Warn Against Organizing Illegal Demonstrations

Chen Hualin/Wikimedia Commons
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (file photo)
10 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian Police have once again warned people who are organizing endless peaceful demonstrations, which were banned after failing to meet the legal requirements for approval under the Tanzanian constitution.

The demonstrations, which were scheduled to begin yesterday, Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in various parts of the country, did not take place after the police and other security organs strengthened security measures.

However, the Minister of Home Affairs, George Simbachawene, thanked Tanzanians for showing calm and patriotism in safeguarding the peace of the nation as the country marked the 64th anniversary of Tanganyika's Independence.

According to the police, after the December 9 demonstrations failed to occur, it is alleged that the organizers are now planning to stage them today, Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Before deciding to ban the demonstrations on December 5, the police outlined 12 concerns, claiming that online mobilization activities were encouraging breaches of the peace ahead of December 9, and issued a warning that action would be taken against anyone who participated.

Today, Wednesday, December 10, 2025, while reporting on the state of security, the spokesperson of the Tanzania Police Force, David Misime, issued a warning to those planning to conduct what they call endless demonstrations, which were banned.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.