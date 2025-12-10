Tanzanian Police Warn Against Organizing Illegal Demonstrations

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian Police have once again warned people who are organizing endless peaceful demonstrations, which were banned after failing to meet the legal requirements for approval under the Tanzanian constitution.

The demonstrations, which were scheduled to begin yesterday, Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in various parts of the country, did not take place after the police and other security organs strengthened security measures.

However, the Minister of Home Affairs, George Simbachawene, thanked Tanzanians for showing calm and patriotism in safeguarding the peace of the nation as the country marked the 64th anniversary of Tanganyika's Independence.

According to the police, after the December 9 demonstrations failed to occur, it is alleged that the organizers are now planning to stage them today, Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Before deciding to ban the demonstrations on December 5, the police outlined 12 concerns, claiming that online mobilization activities were encouraging breaches of the peace ahead of December 9, and issued a warning that action would be taken against anyone who participated.

Today, Wednesday, December 10, 2025, while reporting on the state of security, the spokesperson of the Tanzania Police Force, David Misime, issued a warning to those planning to conduct what they call endless demonstrations, which were banned.