Tanzania: Quiet Independence Day Under Heavy Security on Tanzania's Streets

Cape Town — Security forces patrolled major cities across Tanzania on Monday as the country marked Independence Day under heavy military and police presence, while anti-government protests have yet to materialize.

Residents in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mbeya, Mwanza, and other urban centers reported an unusually slow start to the day, with many people choosing to remain indoors amid uncertainty over whether demonstrations would occur. The government cancelled traditional Independence Day celebrations as officials sought to prevent protests called in response to alleged killings and disappearances after October's disputed presidential election.

The tension stems from the October 29 presidential election, in which President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner with 98% of the vote - a result opposition parties immediately rejected as fraud after the disqualification of their key candidates.

Violent protests erupted in the following days, met with what international observers describe as lethal force from security personnel. The United Nations estimates hundreds were killed, while opposition groups claim more than 1,000 deaths. The government imposed a five-day internet shutdown and has not released an official death toll.

Tanzania's government is accused of hiding the bodies of hundreds of people killed during election protests in October as authorities arrest activists and opposition supporters. Officials also warned citizens to stay home today, calling planned protests "unlawful".

With the death toll estimated from several hundred to 3,000, the government has suppressed information through arrests, internet blackouts, and treason charges, and journalists describe a suffocating climate of fear, with one media owner saying they can't publish critical coverage.

Human Rights Watch and press freedom advocates have condemned the crackdown, urging Tanzania to respect peaceful protest rights and release those arbitrarily detained.

Hassan rejected allegations of excessive force, dismissing Western criticism as neo-colonialism. She established a commission to investigate the October violence, but the opposition rejected it, demanding an independent international inquiry involving the UN and International Criminal Court. In speeches, Hassan said the force used was not excessive and accused "foreign instigators" of fomenting unrest.

The opposition continues to demand answers about the death toll and whereabouts of those who disappeared during the post-election crackdown.