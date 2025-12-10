Nigeria: Senate Requests Tinubu to Exempt Lawmakers From Police Withdrawal Directive

The deputy senate president said the leadership had already met on the issue and is confident the president will reconsider and exempt lawmakers from the directive.

The Senate on Wednesday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to exempt its members from the presidential directive ordering the withdrawal of police personnel from VIPs, saying the decision poses a security risk to lawmakers.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, made the appeal after Kebbi Central Senator, Abdul Ningi, complained that his only police orderly had been withdrawn.

Mr Ningi said he woke up on Wednesday to discover that the officer assigned to him had been removed, while sons and daughters of political office holders, Chinese business officials, singers, and many others still maintain large security convoys.

Responding, Mr Jibrin said the Senate leadership met on Tuesday to deliberate on the matter and resolved to appeal to the president to exempt lawmakers from the directive and restore officers already withdrawn.

The deputy senate president expressed confidence that the president would consider the request, describing Mr Tinubu as a listening leader.

On 23 November, President Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers assigned to VIPs across the country. The Special Protection Unit of the Nigeria Police Force has since begun implementing the directive.

