Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Supplied 23.5 Million Litres of Petrol Daily in November - Nmdpra

The Dangote Refinery supplied an average of 23.52 million litres of petrol per day in November 2025, up from 18.03 million litres per day it supplied between October 2024 and October 2025, data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has shown.

However, the refinery's output still falls short of the 35 million litres supply announced by the NMDPRA last year.

The NMDPRA November 2025 'State of the Midstream and Downstream Fact Sheet' also shows that the refinery supplied an average of 5.596 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) per day in the month under review.

In September last year, the federal government said the Dangote Refinery would supply Nigeria's domestic market with 25 million litres of petrol daily and 35 million litres daily from October.

The data raises concerns about a recent move by the Nigerian government to place a tariff on petrol imports, despite the inability of local refineries to meet demand.

On 13 November, the Nigerian government said the implementation of a 15 per cent import duty on petrol and diesel, announced by President Bola Tinubu in October, was "no longer in view".

The tariff would have aimed to "strengthen local refining capacity, and ensure a stable, affordable supply of petroleum products across Nigeria."

The policy, however, was met with criticism from various stakeholders, energy experts, and civil society groups, who argued that it would lead to higher fuel prices and worsen the country's economic situation.

Following the approval, Dangote Refinery, the largest oil refiner in the West African country, stated that there was no need for petrol imports, adding that it produces enough petrol and diesel for local consumption.

Petrol Consumption

According to the data, Nigeria's daily petrol consumption dropped to an average of 52.9 million litres in November 2025, compared to 56.0 million litres recorded in November 2024 and 56.7 million litres recorded in October 2025.

The data showed that 52.1 million litres of petrol were imported daily to the country while domestic refineries supplied 19.5 million litres per day.

The NMDPRA said the significant increase in petrol supply in November 2025 was on the account of the low supply recorded in September and October 2025, below the national demand threshold.

"The need for boosting national stock levels to meet the peak demand period of end-of-year festivities, imports by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), the supplier of last resort, in November 2025, to build inventory and further guarantee supply during the peak demand period."

It explained that twelve vessels were scheduled to discharge in October but spilled into November 2025.

It noted that the domestic supply volumes are based on disport/discharged figures + refinery truck-outs.

In terms of pricing, the authority stated that petrol was the cheapest in Lagos and the costliest in Maiduguri, with an average pump price of N910 per litre and N982.50 per litre, respectively. Pump prices in other cities stood at N945.50 in Abuja, N975 in Kano, N927 in Calabar, N971.50 in Sokoto, N923.50 in Ibadan and N948 in Enugu.

Status of state-owned refineries

According to the report, no production activities took place at the Port Harcourt refinery, as the refinery remained in shutdown mode.

However, it stated that the evacuation of AGO produced while the refinery was operational before 24 May 2025 continued at an average of 0.349 million litres per day.

It added that the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited remain shut down.