Nigeria: Terrorists Bello Turji 'Devastated' After Top Lieutenant Killed in Sokoto Ambush

Terrorism kingpin Bello Turji was reportedly devastated on Monday following the killing of a top lieutenant, Kallamu Buzu, by Nigerian security forces in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Mr Turji was reportedly deeply touched by the news of the killing, threatening revenge and allegedly blaming another lieutenant for the lapses that led to Mr Buzu's death during a failed mission targeting local traders in Sabon Birni.

Residents said the slain terrorist leader had served as Mr Turji's emissary in the area, terrorising rice farmers and collecting levies on behalf of Mr Turji.

The Nigerian Army confirmed that troops of the 8 Division and Sector 2 Joint Task Force of Operation Hadarin Daji ambushed and killed 11 bandits, recovering a substantial cache of arms.

While the army did not name those killed in the ambush, the operation was done by the strike team deployed for counter-banditry and counter-terrorism operations in the wider troubled North-west region.

The army statement detailed that the bold and tactical operation was conducted near Kurawa village in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

The ambush disrupted a planned attack on Tara village, an area the army described as a critical cross-movement point for terrorist and bandit elements.

The statement further indicated that the troops acted on precise, credible intelligence, enabling a swift response and the execution of a well-coordinated ambush, engaging the bandits in an intense firefight.

"The operation resulted in the killing of 11 bandits, while others fled with gunshot wounds. The troops recovered eight AK-47 rifles, five extra magazines, and 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition," the statement added.

Community celebrates kingpin death

Mr Buzu's death, along with that of several fighters loyal to Mr Turji, is being celebrated by residents of Sabon Birni LGA, whom he had terrorised for years.

Basharu Altine, a resident and head of the Sokoto movement for social justice and good governance, said the deceased terrorised residents in the eastern flank of Sabon Birni and communities around the Nigeria/Niger Republic border over the last three years.

Mr Altine told PREMIUM TIMES that the deceased, along with another kingpin, Dan Jargaba, and others, carried sophisticated weapons and had planned to attack Fadamun Tara and Kurawa villages.

However, due to timely intelligence, local vigilantes and soldiers engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

He stated that the gun battle resulted in the killing of Messrs Buzu and Dan Jargaba, alongside eight other terrorists.

Mr Altine warned residents and security operatives to remain on alert regarding the possibility of revenge by Mr Turji.

Mr Turji's group has carried out numerous kidnappings and terror attacks across the zone, particularly in the Sabon Birni axis. In a previous operation in January, the military had killed Mr Turji's second-in-command, Aminu Kanawa.

Government response

The Government of Sokoto State commended the gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces for yet another significant success in the ongoing fight against banditry across the state.

The governor's aide on security, Ahmed Usman, said the troops killed several bandits who were attempting to ambush traders travelling from Tarah village to the weekly market in Sabon Birni.

Mr Usman praised the swift response, professionalism, and courage displayed by the military personnel, stating that it averted what could have been a tragic incident and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting lives and property.

"The State Government deeply appreciates this effort and acknowledges the consistent sacrifices being made by our security forces.

"We encourage them to sustain the momentum and intensify operations aimed at flushing out criminal elements not only from Sokoto State but also from the entire North-West subregion," Mr Usman said.

He also urged residents to remain firm and courageous, stressing that timely intelligence is essential and that communities should actively support security agencies by reporting suspicious movements or behaviour.

Sokoto State, especially its eastern corridor, has emerged as a frontline state in Nigeria's spiralling security challenge, with the Sabon Birni Local Government Area recognised as a perennial flashpoint for banditry and abductions.