Africa: Failed Coup Attempt Highlights Divisions in West Africa

Cotonou — The failed coup attempt in Benin highlights the divisions among the countries of West Africa. On the night of December 7-8, some members of the National Guard attacked the presidential residence in Cotonou, occupied the state television headquarters, and then announced live on television the removal of President Patrice Talon, the suspension of the constitution, and the establishment of a "Military Committee for Refoundation" under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri. The coup plotters justified their action by claiming to be fighting against what they identified as the country's ills: poor governance, favoritism within the army, neglect of soldiers killed in action and their families, deteriorating security in the north, cuts to healthcare, tax increases, and restrictions on political freedoms. The attempted coup was immediately condemned by the country's Catholic Bishops' Conference, which, in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Roger Houngbédji of Cotonou, "strongly condemned any use of force or actions that could endanger peace and unity."

The swift response of the government-loyal soldiers enabled the liberation of the television station, while the Nigerian Air Force seized control of Benin's airspace and subsequently bombed the coup leaders' barracks. The latter surrendered and were largely arrested. The other member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also intervened. In particular, Ivory Coast deployed a contingent of its special forces, which, together with Nigerian and local soldiers, ensured the country's security. The intervention by Nigeria and Ivory Coast is seen as a signal that, following the military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, no further military coups in West African countries will be tolerated.

These three states have declared their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and founded the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which is opposing its former partner states. The military junta of Burkina Faso declared on December 7 that a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft, carrying two crew members and nine soldiers, violated the airspace of the Alliance of Sahel States without prior authorization. According to Burkinabe authorities, the aircraft was forced to land at Bobo-Dioulasso Airport. However, the Nigerian Air Force has rejected this account of events, stating that its aircraft was en route to Portugal when it was forced to make an emergency landing at the Burkinabe airport due to a malfunction.