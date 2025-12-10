Ghana Government Appalled By Ill Treatment Meted Out to Ghanaians By Israeli Authorities At Ben Gurion

The Government of the Republic of Ghana has expressed its strong protest and deplored the recent ill-treatment meted out to Ghanaian nationals travelling to Israel at the entry port of Ben Gurion International Airport.

According to the government in a statement, it has observed with great concern that since Sunday, December 7, 2025, Ghanaian travellers have been deliberately targeted and subjected to inhumane and traumatic treatment.

On the day in issue, seven (7) Ghanaian travellers to Israel were detained at the Ben Gurion International Airport without justifiable cause.

The detained included four (4) members of a Parliamentary delegation taking part in the ongoing Annual International Cybersecurity Conference in Tel Aviv.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

They were only released after more than five hours of strenuous diplomatic intervention.

The remaining three (3) were deported on the next available flight and have since arrived in Ghana.

The Government of Ghana considers the actions of the Israeli authorities as unfairly targeting Ghanaian travellers and accordingly convenes its strong reservations a gainst the humiliating treatment of citizens at the Ben Gurion International Airport.

"It is worth highlighting that Ghana and Israel have enjoyed cordial relations for more than six decades with considerable high volumes of unimpeded travel by citizens of both nations," the statement added.

According to the Ministry, this condemnable conduct by Israeli authorities is extremely provocative, unacceptable and inconsistent with our friendly historical relations.

'Following our enquiries, we find the justification provided by the Israeli Government being an alleged non-cooperation of our Embassy in the deportation of Ghanaians in Israeli custody as totally untenable as the facts confirm that our mission in Tel Aviv has been responsive and compliant with international law," the statement added.

The statement further added that "the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will this morning summon officials of the Israeli Embassy in Accra to convey our displeasure in the strongest possible terms."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana is considering appropriate reciprocal action," it concluded.