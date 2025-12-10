Ghana: President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku Engages Destination DC Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has paid a one-day working visit to Destination DC as part of efforts to explore areas of mutual interest and strategic collaboration ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be staged in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The visit comes on the heels of the Final Draw for the World Cup, which confirmed Ghana's placement in Group L. With preparations now accelerating, the GFA is seeking global partnerships that can enhance Ghana's presence, visibility and operational readiness during the tournament.

President Simeon-Okraku and his delegation engaged Destination DC leadership on potential avenues for cooperation, particularly in the areas of tourism promotion, cultural exchange, commercial opportunities and diaspora engagement during the World Cup period.

The delegation also held discussions with Kimberly Bassett, Secretary of the District of Columbia, who joined the meeting to further support conversations around collaboration and shared interests.

The GFA President was accompanied by Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong, Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby and Chief of Staff Michael Osekre.

Destination DC, the official destination marketing organisation for Washington, D.C., plays a major role in driving economic development through travel and tourism.

The GFA views this engagement as an important step in leveraging the strong Ghanaian and African communities in the U.S. to rally support for the Black Stars while building long-term development links beyond the tournament.

Ghana's World Cup schedule for Group L will see the Black Stars face Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 in Toronto, England on Tuesday, June 23 in Boston and Croatia on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Philadelphia.

The visit marks a continuation of the GFA's proactive international engagement strategy, aimed at positioning Ghana both competitively on the field and strategically off it as the countdown to the 2026 World Cup intensifies.

Destination DC is a private, non-profit corporation with a membership of 1,000+ businesses and organizations that support the DC travel and tourism sector.