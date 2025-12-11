Benin: Might Angelique Kidjo Be the Righful Queen of Afropop?

We're thinking Kings and Queens this week at Afropop. And while many might make the claim to be "Queen of Afropop" these days, it's hard to think of anyone with a better claim to that throne than Angelique Kidjo of Benin.

Ever since she broke onto the scene with her album Logozo in 1991, Angelique has been shaking up the scene on a regular basis with excursions into Cuban, Haitian and Brazilian music, American R&B, funk and rock, also classical music, jazz and on and on. She just keeps surprising us. Along the way, she's won five Grammy Awards and countless other accolades.

All this got us looking back at the many fascinating conversations we've had with her over the years. Below, you'll find a selection.

(Note that some of the older articles currently display without images. This is due to an ongoing data migration, and will be remedied soon.)

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Interviews In 2012, we spoke with Angelique about her album Spirit Rising, a phrase that turned out to be the name of her upcoming autobiography. Read her thoughts on the album here.

In 2014, Angelique talked to us about her Grammy Award-winning album, Eve, dedicated to women, and her autobiography Spirit Rising, My Life My Music. Click here to read.

That year, she also spoke with us on video about her autobiographical album Oyo, including tributes to the artists who have inspired her. Click here to read and watch.

In 2018, Angelique took the bold step of recording a complete, reimagined version of the Talking Heads album, Remain In Light. She told us all about it. Click here to read.

In 2019, Angelique spoke with us about her tribute album to Celia Cruz, one of her many musical heroes. Click here to read.

In 2021, in our first post-COVID chat with Angelique, she introduced the album she created remotely during the pandemic, Mother Nature. The album earned her another Grammy Award. Click here to read.

In 2022, Angelique undertook a remarkable project with Lebanese trumpet maestro Ibrahim Maalouf. The subject, apt for this post, The Queen of Sheba. Click here to read our interview with both artists.

Radio Programs Afropop's Women Warriors

Four Women of the West

Benin: Transforming Traditions

Reviews In 2014, we reviewed a live salute to Miriam Makeba, featuring Angelique among other artists. Click here to read.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Entertainment Benin By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 2015, we reviewed Angelique's collaboration with the Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg, Angelique Kidjo Sings. This collaboration was part of a trend of African musicians interacting with classical music ensembles and traditions, a trend that continues today. Read all about it here.

Also in 2015, Angélique teamed up with acclaimed American composer Philip Glass to create an orchestral piece called Ifé: Three Yorùbá Songs. Read our review here.

And still in 2015, a big year for Angelique, she wowed the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Click here to read.

In 2020, we reviewed Angelique's contribution to the collaborative Afro-Bolero project. Click here to read.

At the 2020 Grammy Award celebration, Angelique dedicated her award to the new generation of African musicians, notably, Burna Boy. And she sang her song "Afrika." Watch videos here.

Angelique's activism, especially on behalf of girls and women in Africa, is almost as legendary as her music. Her Batonga Foundation is now a well-established force of advocacy and support. But that's not all she does. In 2025, she joined Grammy-winning jazz bassman Christian McBride in support of the non-profit Jazz House Kids. More on that here.

As we head into 2026, we await more surprises and great music from Angelique!