Nigeria's Active Internet Subscribers Hit 142.6m As Mobile GSM Maintains Lead

11 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Emma Okonji

Nigeria's active subscribers for data internet services reached a total of 142,631, 825 as at October 2025, up from 140,949,570 recorded in September 2025, statistics on internet subscribers released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has revealed.

Although the 142,631,825 number cuts across each of the licensed service providers' platform utilising the different technologies, such as Mobile GSM, Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA). Fixed Wired, Wired/Wireless and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), the Mobile GSM technology has the highest number of active internet subscribers of 142,004,662 connected to it, making it the highest subscribed technology for internet connectivity in Nigeria.

Of the connected internet subscribers via Mobile GSM devices, MTN alone has 78,149,569 subscribers connected to its network, Airtel has 49,270,318, Globacom has 13,829,813 connected subscribers, while T2 has 754,962 connected subscribers as at October 2025.

According to the statistics, as at January 2025, the total number of internet subscriber data across all the different technologies, was 142,161,409, with Mobile GSM technology leading with 141,655,587 internet subscribers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In February 2025, the total number of internet subscriber data across all the different technologies, was 141,250,113, with Mobile GSM technology leading with 140,741,377 internet subscribers.

In March 2025, the total number of internet subscriber data across all the different technologies, was 142,053,537, with Mobile GSM technology leading with 141,541,831 internet subscribers.

In April 2025, the total number of internet subscriber data across all the different technologies, was 141,985,207, with Mobile GSM technology leading with 141,471,371 internet subscribers.

In May 2025, the total number of internet subscriber data across all the different technologies, was 141,567,170, with Mobile GSM technology leading with 141,051,051 internet subscribers.

In June 2025, the total number of internet subscriber data across all the different technologies, was 141,171,679, with Mobile GSM technology leading with 140,643,046 internet subscribers.

In July 2025, the total number of internet subscriber data across all the different technologies, was 138,749,365, with Mobile GSM technology leading with 138,220,051 internet subscribers.

In August 2025, the total number of internet subscriber data across all the different technologies, was 140,328,196, with Mobile GSM technology leading with 139,789,283 internet subscribers.

In September 2025, the total number of internet subscriber data across all the different technologies, was 140,949,570 with Mobile GSM technology leading with 140,358,821 internet subscribers.

In October 2025, the total number of internet subscriber data across all the different technologies, was 142,631,825 with Mobile GSM technology leading with 142,004,662 internet subscribers.

Analysing the growth in internet subscriber statistics, Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, who is also the spokesperson for all telecoms operators in Nigeria, said Nigeria would experience further growth in internet subscriber number in subsequent months, following the investments on fibre carried out by telecoms operators in the last few months. "By the time NCC releases another industry statistics in November and December this year, the figures will definitely appreciate, following recent investment on fibre cables and network expansion carried out by telecoms operators." Adebayo said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.