Nigeria: Rescue of Niger Students, a Profound National Relief - Info Minister

11 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has described the rescue of some abducted students of the St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Agwara local government area of Niger State, as a moment of profound relief for the nation and families of the children.

The Minister stated this on Wednesday when he led a Federal Government delegation to the Government House, Minna, to express gratitude and share in the relief and joy that followed the release and safe return of the schoolchildren.

The delegation was received by the governor of Niger State, Umaru Mohammed Bago.

"The rescue of these children is a moment of profound relief for their families and for the entire nation. We are grateful for the tireless work of our security agencies, the swift response of the Niger State Government, and the strong community cooperation that made this outcome possible," Idris said.

Idris commended the coordinated efforts of security agencies, the Niger State Government, and community stakeholders, describing their collaboration as a decisive factor in the successful rescue operation.

He reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu's administration to strengthening security around schools and safeguarding learners nationwide, and assured that the protection and welfare of Nigerian children remain a central priority of the Federal Government.

"Our children must be able to learn in safety. The Federal Government is committed to working closely with states to boost school security and ensure that such violations of our collective peace have no place in our country," he added.

In his response, Governor Bago thanked the Minister and the delegation for the visit and commended the security agencies and local communities for their roles in securing the release of the pupils.

He reaffirmed the State Government 's commitment to continued collaboration with the Federal Government on security and social stability.

