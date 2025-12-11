Liberia: A Long and Bumpy Journey, but We Delivered' - Ngafuan On Liberia's MCC Second Compact Victory

Monrovia — Liberia has been reaffirmed for eligibility for a second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact, marking a major milestone in the nation's pursuit of sustainable development and good governance.

The announcement comes as a direct reflection of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.'s unwavering commitment to fiscal discipline, transparency, and a transformative development agenda that has sought to strengthen Liberia's economic and social infrastructure.

In a social media post, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan expressed pride in the government's achievement. "It has been a long and bumpy journey, but we never lost faith. We worked hard, and we have delivered for the president and the people of Liberia," Minister Ngafuan said.

Liberia's first MCC Compact, signed under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, was a five-year, $257 million agreement that combined infrastructure investments with policy and institutional reforms

. The Compact was designed to modernize the country's power sector and strengthen its road maintenance systems, laying a strong foundation for Liberia's development and governance reforms.

The reaffirmation for a second Compact under President Boakai signals continuity and further international confidence in Liberia's reform agenda.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation, a U.S. foreign aid agency, grants Compacts to countries that demonstrate strong governance, economic freedom, and investments in their citizens' well-being. Liberia's reaffirmation opens the door for additional funding aimed at critical sectors such as infrastructure, health, education, and private sector development.

Observers say the successful reaffirmation is also a testament to Minister Ngafuan's effective coordination of government efforts, ensuring that Liberia met the rigorous MCC requirements. His role in aligning fiscal policies, enhancing transparency, and promoting accountability was pivotal in securing the Compact.

"This is more than just a financial achievement," said a senior government official. "It is a recognition that Liberia is on the right track in governance and development, and that the world sees the country as a credible partner."