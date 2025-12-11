Africa: IEC Lesotho Ranked Among Top Four in Africa for Electoral Integrity

11 December 2025
Lesotho Times (Maseru)

The Independent Electoral Commission of Lesotho (IEC) has earned a prestigious continental accolade after the Electoral Integrity Global Report 2025 ranked Lesotho fourth in Africa for the quality and credibility of its electoral processes.

According to the statement released by the Commission, the ranking affirms the significant progress Lesotho has made in strengthening the administration, transparency, and integrity of its elections. It also reflects international recognition of the reforms, systems, and improved operational standards implemented in recent years.

The achievement was announced as Lesotho participated in the 27th Annual General Conference of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries (ECF-SADC) in Eswatini from 1 to 5 December 2025. The forum was held under the theme "Artificial Intelligence and Elections: Threats and Opportunities."

The conference offered a platform for election management bodies across the SADC region to engage on emerging technologies, challenges, and innovations shaping modern electoral practices. IEC Lesotho's participation came at a time when the country's electoral advancements are receiving growing international acknowledgment.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.