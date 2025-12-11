Nigeria: Army Chief On Maiden Visit to Lagos Commends Troops for Foiling Benin Republic Coup

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Shaibu Waidi, yesterday commended troops of the 81 Division, Lagos, for their swift intervention in the Republic of Benin, which foiled the recent attempted coup.

Waidi, who gave the commendation during his maiden visit to the division's headquarters in Victoria Island, said the troops' rapid mobilisation and response were instrumental in safeguarding democratic governance across Nigeria's border.

He said: "Particularly, I want to commend all the officers and men of this division for the rapid response to restore democracy in the Republic of Benin. That is the hallmark of soldiering.

"Immediately the instruction was given, the officers mobilised and ensured that task was carried out effectively. So, I say congratulations to all of you. That is the spirit."

The Army Chief also urged the personnel to remain disciplined and focused, assuring them that the welfare of soldiers and their families would remain his top priority.

"I am here with all my staff and we are putting you first. Everything that concerns your well-being, welfare in terms of accommodation, allowances, the education of your children, healthcare... we will ensure we give that top priority and ensure you have a top-notch education for your children.

"I am also happy to note that illegal duties have reduced tremendously. Do your best to stay out of trouble. Maintain the soldier core values and that will keep you on the right path," he added.

As part of his visit, Waidi inaugurated several projects at the Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja Cantonment, Ikeja, designed to improve personnel welfare and strengthen operational preparedness.

The projects include a refurbished basketball court sponsored by First Bank, a remodelled Quarter Guard at the 9 Brigade Headquarters funded by Air Peace Airlines, and the newly completed 9 Brigade Headquarters Complex, executed under the immediate past Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Mathew Oyekola.

Waidi also planted a commemorative tree within the barracks, symbolising the Nigerian Army's commitment to environmental sustainability and long-term development.

The visit marked his first official tour of the division since assuming office and underscored his pledge to enhance troop morale, infrastructure, and operational effectiveness.