Liberia: LCL-THRP Hosts One-Day Access to Justice Conference, Urges Action On Prolonged Pre-Trial Detention

The Lutheran Church in Liberia Trauma Healing and Reconciliation Program has ended a One-day ACCESS TO JUSTICE CONFERENCE in Monrovia. The conference, which was held under the Theme: "Liberty and Justice for All" brought together over 80 stakeholders including personnel from the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, the Armed Forces of Liberian, Correctional officers, students, religious leaders, layers, returning migrants, "former" drug users, and local community dwellers among others. The conference is one of the major activities of the Civil Peace Service 963 Mano River Project for Returning Migrants, Drug Users, Prison Inmates and Local Community Dwellers with support from Bread for the World, Germany.

LCL-THRP established in 1998 with the mandate to promote peacebuilding, national healing and reconciliation as well as providing psychosocial rehabilitation interventions to individuals, families and communities across Liberia.

LCL-THRP seeks to heal the past and break the cycle of violence through peacebuilding and Psychosocial Rehabilitation.

Giving the overview of the project, LCL-THRP's Director, Rev. F. Philip L. Nushann, Jr. said with support from Bread for the World, Germany, the LCL-THRP has been making several interventions for marginalized groups in Liberia including Returning Migrants and Drug Users as well as engaging critical stakeholders in achieving its targets.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Serving as Keynote Speaker, the Office for the Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court Executive Director, Cllr. Dr. Jallah A. Barbu, has outlined significant progress made in recent months since President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's issuance of Executive Order 131, which created the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court and a Special Court for Anti-Corruption.

Cllr. Barbu acknowledged existing challenges, but emphasized that his office is working expeditiously to ensure the hybrid War and Economic Crimes Court, along with the Special Court for Anti-Corruption are established and fully functional within in line with their mandate.

According him, two proposed Acts are expected to be presented to President Boakai for onward submission to the legislature on both Courts establishment in Liberia.

"The courts will be established, operationalized, indict individuals, and conduct trials in this country," he asserted.

Dr. Barbu stressed that the courts would position Liberia on the right trajectory by delivering justice to victims and survivors, while also allowing the accused the opportunity to clear their names.

He commended President Boakai for demonstrating courage and political will in establishing the courts after years of Liberia's civil conflict, clarifying that funding for the office operations remain good, including support from foreign partners.

Cllr. Barbu stressed that the process leading to the establishment of the courts should be owned by Liberians nationwide, rather than being a process centered only in Monrovia, reaffirming full commitment to collective participation of all despite their backgrounds.

Cllr. Barbu also called for collective support in facilitating the courts' establishment, expressing gratitude to the partnership between OWECC and the LCL-THRP, especially providing evidence-based information to guide its workings.

He reminded Civil Society Organizations, especially the Church, to join efforts to ensure the establishment of the Courts.

For his part, serving as proxy for AFL Chief of Staff, Major General Davidson Florleh, Atty. 1st Lt. Francis Wesseh underscored that Justice is a product of a well-coordinated system that involves security apparatus, local authorities, religious community and national authorities among others.

Atty. 1st Lt. Wesseh reminded the gathering that access to justice must be built on trust and confidence on grounds that if citizens lost trust within its justice system, violence and consistent demonstrations among others would become pervasive.

Speaking on the topic: "A Force for Good: The role of the Armed Forces of Liberia in promoting Access to Justice", Atty. 1st Lt. Wesseh indicated that since the restructuring of AFL after Liberia's bloody civil war, it has contributed to humanitarian support including road rehabilitation, health services, national disasters and community initiatives among others.

Lt. Wesseh argued that ACCESS TO JUSTICE can only be realized if people account for their actions. According to him, the Armed Forces of Liberia is a disciplined force, which is critical to reassuring peace and stability, and building trust and confidence among citizens. "No Solider is above the law of Liberia" he asserted.

He, however, uncovered several challenges that need urgent redress including limited access to justice in rural areas, rising mob violence or self-justice, alarming drug crisis, logistics and mobility constraints, gaps in interagency coordination while recommending continuous engagements between the security sector and civilians across the country to enhance relationship and confidence level.

DCP Fitzgerald T. M. Biago (LNP), Officer-in-Charge of the Libera Drug Enforcement Agency also spoke at the conference. Speaking on the topic: "Combating drugs and mob violence: The role of the LDEA in promoting sustainable peace and social cohesion in Liberia", OIC Biago cataloged the significant achievement of the LDEA under the leadership and the collective efforts of his team. He commended the Liberian government for the support, and announced that the LDEA is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure mandatory drug tests are conducted in all high schools across the Liberia. "This generation has to be saved from drugs" - OIC Biago asserted to the applauds of participants, especially students.

Also speaking at the conference was Liberia's Assistant Justice Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation, Atty. Hon. Gabriel F. Ndupellar who alarmed over prison overcrowding due to the rapid increase in the number of pre-trial detentions. He called for government and partners support to address challenges confronting Liberia's Justice system.

Atty. Ndupellar said as of November 26, 2025, the Country's 16 prison facilities account for 3,697 inmates of which 2,469 accounts for pre-trial detention representing 66.7%, something he described as disastrous for pre-trial detainees, highlighting a long-standing and severe issue in Liberia's justice system.

Current reports and past data consistently indicate that a majority of Liberia's prison population comprises pre-trial detainees due to systemic issues like case backlogs and lack of judicial resources.

Human Rights Advocates have raised concerns on prolonged detention without trial, which is a significant human rights issue, often resulting in detainees spending years behind bars before their cases are heard.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Monrovia Central Prison, the largest facility, was built for only 374 people but often holds over 1,500 inmates, exacerbating overcrowding and poor conditions.

Atty. Ndupellar further indicated that inefficiencies in the judicial system, such as the lack of resident judges, which leads to prolonged detentions without trial or indictment being served including the inadequate existing prison infrastructure that has not been expanded to meet the growing population's needs as well as Poor working conditions and lack of funding for judicial officers can cause delays in case processing. Atty. Ndupellar spoke on the topic: "Prolonged pre-trial detention: Causes and effects on the Liberian Justice System."

Also speaking at the conference was Cllr. Beyan G. Mulbah of Noble Partners Law Firm. Cllr. Mulbah, in his presentation, emphasized the importance and need for law enforcement officers to always respect fundamental rights of every citizen in the discharge of their duty. Cllr. Mulbah encouraged participants to make use of the courts, which were established to support their access to justice.

Giving feedback at the end of the conference, participants expressed gratitude to the LCL-THRP for what their described as "educative and needed" conference, which helped not only to enhance their understanding of the justice system in Liberia but to have created the platform for constructive engagement with duty bearers and key decision makers in the country. In her feedback, one young student from the St. Peter's Lutheran high school indicated that the keynote address delivered by Cllr. Dr. Jallah A. Barbu, especially on certainty of the establishment of war and economic crimes courts in Liberia restored her hope in the future of her beloved country.