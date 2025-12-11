Mozambique: Terrorist Groups Remain Active, Warns PM

Maputo — Although a climate of public order and tranquillity is generally prevalent throughout Mozambique, terrorist groups remain active in the "Northern Operational Theatre' (i.e. parts of Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces), Prime Minister Benvinda Levi admitted on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, in a question and answer session between the government and the parliamentary deputies, Levi said "we shall continue to prioritise a holistic strategy that combines strengthened operational capacity of the Defence and Security Forces, humanitarian assistance, inclusive local development and international cooperation'.

She believed that this approach has led to progress in the fight against terrorism, expressed "in the stabilisation of areas previously regarded as critical', the gradual return of displaced people to their homes, the normal functioning of public and private institutions, and the resumption of economic and social activities.

But challenges remained, which can only be solved by regional and international cooperation, because "terrorism and violent extremism are complex and global phenomena which are continually changing their modus operandi'.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

No country can fight terrorism on its own, said Levi, and so Mozambique was receiving a variety of support from its partners, including Rwanda, countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union and the European Union.

She declared that Mozambique is committed to modernising its own armed forces so that "they will continue to guarantee our national sovereignty and territorial integrity'.

Levi acknowledged public concern at crimes such as kidnapping, drug trafficking, money laundering "and other practices that undermine public order and security'.

She claimed that progress has been made in fighting crime, and pledged that the government "will strengthen the operational capacity of the forces of law and order'.

Success in the fight against crime, she added, "depends on the active involvement of all of us. We are called upon to collaborate with the forces of Law and Order in vigilance and in denouncing any acts which favour the practice of crime'.