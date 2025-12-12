Mozambique: 169 Deaths From Cholera This Year

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry has recorded 169 deaths from cholera out of about 40,000 cases recorded in the first nine months of this year.

According to Health Minister Ussene Isse, who was speaking on Wednesday in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, in a question and answer session between the government and the parliamentary deputies, this is a cholera lethality rate of only 0.5 percent. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the cholera mortality rate should not exceed one percent.

"The response to cholera treatment is efficient in our country. Of the total cholera deaths, approximately 70 per cent occurred in rural areas, which means that there is still a serious problem regarding information', said Isse.

He called on the public to follow the instructions issued by the health authorities in order to avoid further cases of cholera. People suffering from diarrhoea, the main symptom of cholera, should immediately seek treatment from the nearest health unit.

He stressed that cholera is caused by poor hygiene, and not by evil individuals. Despite the efforts of health professionals, cholera outbreaks are often accompanied by waves of disinformation, suggesting that the disease is being spread deliberately.

At its worst, the disinformation has led to mobs attacking and destroying health units. The very people working to save the victims of cholera have been accused of spreading it.

"Nobody brings cholera', declared Isse. "Cholera doesn't come from anyone's hands, it comes precisely from our individual and collective hygiene conditions'.

The minister asked the deputies to help the health sector by transmitting positive messages in their constituencies so that the public supports the programmes to combat the disease, "since prevention is a national imperative.'

"Prevention is the key to most problems, although the Health Ministry has received approximately 3.5 million doses of vaccines to treat and prevent cholera this year', he said.

The Ministry hopes to end cholera as a public health problem by 2030. To achieve this, however, will require dramatic improvements in access to safe drinking water and to decent sanitation.