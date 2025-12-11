Liberia, U.S. Sign Landmark U.S.$124 Million Health Cooperation Deal

MONROVIA -- Liberia has signed a significant US$124 million Memorandum of Understanding with the United States aimed at enhancing the country's health security, improving epidemic surveillance, and expanding its frontline health workforce, making Liberia the first nation in West Africa to join this new form of bilateral health cooperation with Washington.

The agreement, signed in Washington, D.C., positions Liberia as one of only three African nations, alongside Kenya and Rwanda, that have negotiated this level of direct government-to-government health partnership under the U.S. State Department's restructured foreign assistance framework.

The MOU was signed by Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and Jeremy P. Lewin, the U.S. Under Secretary for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs, and Religious Freedom. The State Department now oversees all U.S. foreign aid, including humanitarian and development programs, marking a major consolidation of America's global support system.

A New Chapter in U.S.-Liberia Relations

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Under Secretary Lewin described the agreement as a milestone in the relationship between the two countries and an expression of the United States' trust in Liberia's dedication to strengthening national health security. He highlighted that Liberia's inclusion in this framework demonstrates its readiness to improve epidemic preparedness, innovate in disease response, and develop resilient systems capable of withstanding future shocks.

Minister Nyanti, speaking on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., expressed Liberia's gratitude and called the partnership historic. She commended the government-to-government relationship and thanked the U.S. Government for what she described as a decisive investment in Liberia's future health outcomes. Nyanti also recognized the leadership of Minister of Health Dr. Louise Kpoto and her technical team for their hard work in shaping the details of the MOU.

What the US$124 Million Agreement Delivers

The five-year cooperation package allocates US$124,418,400 in planned support to help accelerate key reforms in Liberia's health sector. The investment aims to strengthen disease surveillance and enhance the country's ability to respond quickly to outbreaks, ensuring faster detection and containment of emerging threats. It includes significant support for upgrading national and regional laboratory systems, enabling timely diagnostic testing and improving Liberia's capacity to handle public health emergencies at the county level.

Another key component focuses on modernizing the supply chain for medicines and vital health commodities. This effort aims to resolve longstanding bottlenecks that have blocked consistent access to essential drugs and medical supplies. The agreement also emphasizes the deployment and training of frontline health workers, including nurses, community health assistants, and emergency responders, who will play a crucial role in providing quality care to underserved areas.

Additionally, the MOU details support for developing integrated digital health information systems to enhance data management across the Ministry of Health. Improved data visibility is expected to boost planning, resource distribution, and timely decision-making. Strategic investments will also focus on maternal, child, and infectious disease services, aiming to strengthen long-term public health outcomes for millions of Liberians.

An Investment With Historical Significance

The agreement is seen as one of the most significant U.S. health investments in Liberia since the surge of international aid during the Ebola crisis of 2014-2015. As global health systems face new and ongoing threats, the MOU positions Liberia at the heart of a new U.S. strategy focused on strengthening national and regional health resilience.

Washington's selection of Liberia as the first West African partner underscores the depth of historic ties dating back to Liberia's founding. It also signals recognition of the country's efforts to rebuild its health system following decades of conflict and the devastating impact of Ebola. For U.S. officials, Liberia represents a critical partner in strengthening health security across the region.

Implementation of the five-year agreement will require close collaboration among the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, and the technical agencies responsible for disease surveillance and laboratory systems. Liberian officials say the MOU not only enhances national health security but also aligns with President Boakai's ARREST agenda, especially its focus on human capital development, improved service delivery, and stronger state institutions.