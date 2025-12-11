Nigeria: Tinubu Directs Ministers to Obtain Presidential Clearance for Police Escorts

On 23 November, President Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers assigned to VIPs across the country.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday directed ministers and senior officials to seek his approval before requesting police escorts for official assignments.

Mr Tinubu gave the directive at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the State House, Abuja.

He said security lapses often occur when officers are reassigned without adequate replacement planning, stressing the need for tighter coordination among agencies.

"I have told the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and I hope the Minister of police affairs is here to implement the directive.

"If you have any problem with security, because of the nature of your assignment, please contact the IGP and get my clearance," he reiterated.

The president also ordered the Minister of Interior to work with the IGP and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to fill the gaps created by officers deployed on special duties.

"The minister of interior should liaise with the I-GP and Civil Defence structure to replace those police officers, who are on special security duties, so that you don't leave people exposed," he said.

He instructed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the State Security Service (SSS) to review the nation's security structure and implement necessary adjustments.

"The NSA and the DSS (SSS) should provide further information," he said.

Mr Tinubu said the directive must be enforced immediately due to the heightened security threats across the country.

The president said some officials face high exposure risks, adding that forest guards must also be equipped to strengthen community protection.

"I know some of our people are exposed, and I understand that we have to make exceptional provision for them.

"The civil defence are equally armed and I want to know from NSA if we are to arm our forest guards too. We should take it very seriously," he said.

Mr Tinubu also asked the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, to engage the National Economic Council on reviving grazing reserves and developing ranches as part of livestock reform.

The president said resolving recurring herder-farmer conflicts requires turning salvageable lands into productive livestock hubs.

"We must eliminate the possibility of conflicts and turn the livestock reform into economically viable development. The opportunity is there, let's utilise it," he said.

He added that states must drive the process in line with constitutional land ownership.

On 23 November, President Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers assigned to VIPs across the country. The Special Protection Unit of the Nigeria Police Force has since begun implementing the directive.

Recently, the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed that 11,566 personnel attached to VIPs had been recalled following the presidential directive.

Earlier today, the Senate requested that President Tinubu exempt lawmakers from the directive.