Nigeria: Human Rights Day - NHRC Marks 35th Anniversary, Reaffirms Commitment to Mandate

Wednesday's event, organised by the NHRC and its partners, started in Abuja with a street walk from Eagles Square to the commission's headquarters.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is pursuing its mandate with renewed commitment, the Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, said on Wednesday in Abuja at the occasion commemorating its 30th anniversary this year's International Human Rights Day.

"As Nigeria's National Human Rights Institution, we recommit ourselves today to the mandate that has guided us for 30 years to protect, promote, and enforce the rights of all persons in Nigeria.

"This Year's event is a special one. It commemorates the 30th anniversary of Nigeria's National Human Rights Institution. Hence, we proudly celebrate 30 years of service to humanity since our establishment in 1995," Mr Ojukwu, a senior lawyer, said.

International Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on 10 December to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the UN General Assembly in 1948.

It serves as a global call to action to uphold everyone's fundamental rights, dignity, and freedom from discrimination,

This year's International Human Rights Day is themed 'Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials'.

According to the United Nations, the theme is necessary to re-emphasise the values of human rights as a unifying solution to the challenging and uncertain times.

Mr Ojukwu noted that the walk wa symbolic to "amplify the sentiment of freedom, equality, and justice in Nigeria."

"Our walk today is not rooted in protest, but in unity; not in anger, but with resolve to uphold human rights," he said. He added that Not as spectators, but as active participants in shaping a Nigeria where every right is protected, every voice matters, and no one is left behind in the promotion and protection of human rights."

The event climaxed with with an award presentation and fiesta at the NHRC's headquarters.

Notable attendees included United Nations Resident Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Fall, and Senior Human Rights Adviser to the UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator, Adwoa Kufuor.

In his speech read out at the event by Mr Fall, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, said upholding human rights is the bedrock for every society. Despite this, there have been "grave violations that signal a flagrant disregard for rights, and a callous indifference to human suffering."

However, this challenge is not insurmountable but enormous and requires the input of civil society, governments, and stakeholders, he said.

"This work depends on all people, everywhere, taking a stand. When we protect the most vulnerable, when we refuse to look away, when we speak up for the institutions that speak up for us, we keep human rights alive.

"Our rights should never take second place to profit or power. Let us unite to protect them, for the dignity and freedom of all," the UN chief said.

Award presentation

The day's event culminated in the presentation of awards to journalists and civil society organisations for their contributions to the defence of human rights.

Mr Ojukwu noted that the event was special because it allowed the Commission to recognise outstanding partners who have supported the work of the Commission.

Falmata Daniel of PREMIUM TIMES, Michael Olugbode of ThisDay, and Emeka Amafor received the 2025 Human Rights Media Award.

Similarly, the NHRC awarded the UNHCR and Dorothy Njemanze for their contributions to human rights.

Mr Ojukwu noted that the award represents a tribute of courage and consistency to the cause of human rights.