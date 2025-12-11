Ghana Deports Three Israelis in Response to Treatment of Citizens

10 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Government of Ghana has deported three Israeli nationals after what it described as the ill-treatment and unjustified removal of three Ghanaians by Israeli authorities.

The action was taken after the Ghanaians were reportedly deported upon arrival in Israel.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ghana was summoned for discussions since the Israeli Ambassador is currently out of the country.

They stated that both governments had agreed to work toward a peaceful and friendly resolution of the matter.

Related Articles

The ministry stressed that Ghana will always defend the dignity of its people while respecting the rights of foreign nationals.

It added that Ghana values its relationship with friendly nations and expects its citizens to receive the same respect and fair treatment abroad as other nationals enjoy in Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.