Ghana Deports Three Israelis in Response to Treatment of Citizens

The Government of Ghana has deported three Israeli nationals after what it described as the ill-treatment and unjustified removal of three Ghanaians by Israeli authorities.

The action was taken after the Ghanaians were reportedly deported upon arrival in Israel.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ghana was summoned for discussions since the Israeli Ambassador is currently out of the country.

They stated that both governments had agreed to work toward a peaceful and friendly resolution of the matter.

The ministry stressed that Ghana will always defend the dignity of its people while respecting the rights of foreign nationals.

It added that Ghana values its relationship with friendly nations and expects its citizens to receive the same respect and fair treatment abroad as other nationals enjoy in Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey