Benin: Special Representative Simão Strongly Condemns the Attempt to Seize Power By Force in Benin

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel, Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão, has followed with deep concern the events that occurred on Sunday, 7 December, in Benin, marked by an attempted coup d'État carried out by a group of soldiers.

The Special Representative strongly condemns this attempt to seize power by force, which constitutes a serious threat to the stability of the country and a violation of the fundamental principles of the Constitution and the rule of law.

He welcomes the announcement by the Beninese authorities that the attempted coup has been foiled and that the situation is now under control, in line with the statements made by the Minister of the Interior.

While expressing his solidarity with the Government of Benin, President Patrice Talon, and the people of Benin, Mr. Simão encourages the authorities to continue their efforts to ensure the safety of the population and to secure a rapid and full return to calm.

UNOWAS, in coordination with its regional partners, will continue to support Benin in its efforts to strengthen peace, democracy, and stability.