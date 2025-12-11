Nigeria: IED Explosion Injures Four in Borno, Boko Haram Attack Yobe Police Officer's Home

Four people were injured when a truck carrying bags of onions reportedly triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Lingir Village, Guzamala Local Government Area, Borno State, on Wednesday. The truck was en route from Baga Village, Kukawa LGA, to Maiduguri.

The victims, identified as driver Umar Isah (25) and passengers Suleiman Isa (22), Ibrahim Bala (25), and Umar Hassan (22), all residents of Maiduguri, sustained varying degrees of injuries. The truck, with registration number XA 504 GSH Yobe, was significantly damaged in the explosion.

Sources said the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m., prompting a rapid response from troops of Operation HADIN KAI and other security teams. The area was cordoned off, photographed, and searched for additional devices, though none were found. The injured were initially taken to General Hospital Monguno before being referred to the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, where they are receiving treatment. The attack is suspected to have been carried out by ISWAP terrorists.

In a separate development, suspected Boko Haram gunmen attacked the residence of ASP Mohammed Modu, Officer-in-Charge of Tattaba Out Station, Bara Division, Gulani Local Government Area, Yobe State, in the early hours of December 9.

Sources revealed that at about 1:30 a.m., the assailants invaded three houses belonging to the officer, stealing a Haojue motorcycle, three bicycles, a Golf 3 vehicle, and other personal belongings before setting the houses and a Honda Civic ablaze.

Security operatives responded promptly, documented the damage, and increased patrols in the area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Authorities have advised the officer to exercise heightened caution, and the incident is under investigation as security teams continue to assess the situation.