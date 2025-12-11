Nigeria: Be Ready to Respond to Threats Against Nigeria - Defence Minister Tells Troops

Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), has charged the Nigerian Armed Forces to maintain round-the-clock readiness to counter threats to Nigeria and its regional partners, warning that the security landscape demands constant vigilance and seamless cooperation.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday during the decoration ceremony for newly promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Army, Musa applauded the military's swift intervention during the attempted coup in the Republic of Benin last Sunday. He said their action contributed significantly to the failure of the plot.

"Let me at this juncture commend members of the Armed Forces for their swift and professional response to the attempted coup in the Republic of Benin," he said. "Your prompt action helped ensure that the coup failed. This is the standard Nigerians expect, and you must always be ready 24/7 to respond to threats against our nation or our allies."

The Defence Minister stressed that modern security challenges require stronger synergy across all services, noting that no arm of the military can succeed in isolation.

"Jointness and inter-service cooperation are indispensable," he said. "These challenges are Nigerian challenges, and we must confront them together with unity of purpose. Nigerians are watching all of us. They demand results -- and time is of the essence."

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, highlighted Nigeria's central role in preserving stability in the West African sub-region. He said the country must continue to support efforts to deter violent extremism, secure shared borders and defend democratic governance.

"We must continue to support regional efforts to deter violent extremism, secure our shared borders and uphold democratic governance," Shaibu said. "The peace of individual nations directly contributes to the stability of our region."

He reminded the newly promoted officers of the weight of their responsibilities, saying the Army remains "the cornerstone of national stability and constitutional order," and urging them to strengthen preparedness, strategic foresight and operational leadership.

Shaibu also encouraged officers who were not promoted to remain committed, noting that career progression in the military is merit-driven.

Vanguard News