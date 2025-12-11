Nigeria: We Won't Look Away - U.S. Congress Reasserts Stand Against Christian Persecution in Nigeria

The United States House Appropriations Committee has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling religious persecution worldwide -- with a specific emphasis on Nigeria -- declaring that America "will not look away as innocent lives are stolen."

The committee stated this in a message posted on its official X account on Wednesday, stressing that religious freedom remains a key priority in its National Security and Related Programs (NSRP) bill.

"Directed by @POTUS, Appropriators led an on-the-ground mission to inform a report on Christian persecution in Nigeria and guide policy recommendations," the committee wrote, adding that "religious freedom and atrocity response are central to our NSRP bill."

The reaffirmation followed an on-the-ground mission to Nigeria by a delegation of US appropriators acting under President Donald Trump's directive.

The visit formed part of efforts to assess the state of religious violence and shape future congressional action.

Nigeria's National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, confirmed on Sunday that he hosted the US delegation during what he described as ongoing security consultations between both countries.

According to Ribadu, the discussions built on earlier meetings in Washington and focused on "counter-terrorism cooperation, regional stability," and strengthening an already "strategic security partnership."

Rep. Riley Moore, a member of the visiting delegation, described the trip as "a very productive visit to Nigeria" in a post on X.

While in the country, Moore also held meetings with Tiv and Catholic leaders in Benue State, one of the regions most affected by recurrent violence.

The congressional visit comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions following the Trump administration's recent redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged religious-freedom violations -- a move that revived debate over possible consequences, including military intervention.

The Federal Government has repeatedly rejected the allegations, maintaining that insecurity affects Nigerians across all faiths.

On November 20, Ribadu met with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon to discuss coordinated strategies to address Nigeria's security crisis.

That same day, the US House Subcommittee on Africa held a public hearing on the implications of the redesignation.

