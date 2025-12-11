Nigeria: 'Terrorism Claims Are Pure Political Mischief,' Malami Fires Back

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has rejected media reports alleging that he is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for terrorism financing and operating 46 bank accounts, dismissing them as politically driven fabrications aimed at damaging his reputation.

As of press time, Malami was poised to spend a third night in EFCC custody due to his inability to meet the bail conditions set by investigators.

The conditions include the seizure of his international passport, effectively preventing him from travelling out of the country, and a directive that he report daily to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja for questioning over a specified period, initially fixed at 30 days. He is also expected to present two serving permanent secretaries as sureties, among other conditions set by the investigating team.

The denials were contained in a statement issued by his media assistant, Mohammed Doka, who maintained that the allegations making the rounds were false, mischievous and unsupported by any official documents.

"The Office of the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, wishes to categorically refute recent allegations circulating in parts of the media regarding terrorism financing, the existence of purported 46 bank accounts linked to Malami, and other unfounded insinuations, all of which are false, misleading and baseless," he stated.

Doka stressed that Malami had never been investigated for terrorism financing by the EFCC or any security or intelligence agency within or outside Nigeria.

"We state without equivocation that there is no allegation, investigation or charge of terrorism financing against Abubakar Malami, SAN, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or by any other security, intelligence or law-enforcement agency, whether in Nigeria or abroad," Doka declared.

He added that claims suggesting the former minister operated 46 bank accounts were nothing more than fiction amplified by sensational media narratives rather than evidence.

"Similarly, claims suggesting that Mr Malami operates or controls '46 bank accounts' are entirely fictitious, unsupported by facts, official records or lawful findings, and merely form part of a coordinated media trial aimed at character assassination," he stated.

Doka also noted that a retired military officer referenced in earlier reports had publicly clarified that he never accused Malami of terrorism financing, a clarification he said was conveniently overshadowed by sensational headlines.

"At no time has Mr Malami been questioned, investigated or confronted with issues relating to terrorism financing or any alleged multiple bank accounts. Even the retired military officer cited in recent reports explicitly clarified that he never accused Mr Malami of financing terrorism," Doka said.

He argued that Malami's years in public service contradict the allegations, pointing to his role in strengthening Nigeria's anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing framework, including securing the autonomy of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

"Mr Malami's public service record directly contradicts such insinuations. During his tenure as Attorney-General, he played a leading role in strengthening Nigeria's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) framework, including the establishment of an independent Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU)," he noted.

The statement urged the public to dismiss what Doka characterised as a coordinated smear campaign.

"We urge Nigerians of goodwill to disregard the concocted allegations, sensational reporting and ongoing media trial designed to malign the person and record of Abubakar Malami, SAN," Doka said.

He expressed gratitude to supporters and said Malami remained confident that the truth would prevail.

"We sincerely thank all right-thinking Nigerians for their concern, prayers, support and steadfast confidence. Your messages of encouragement reaffirm our belief that truth, law and reason will always prevail," he added.

Doka maintained that Malami would not be intimidated by politically motivated attacks.

"We remain confident that Abubakar Malami, SAN, will emerge stronger and better, and that together, we shall triumph against all forms of political witch-hunt, misinformation and intimidation," he expressed.