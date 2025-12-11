Ghana: Nauseating! Street Beggars Back to Base - Destitute, Addicts Take Over Circle Under-Pass

Less than six months after the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) removed hundreds of migrant beggars from the streets of Accra in a major operation to restore order, many of have returned to base in large numbers, raising fresh concerns among residents about the city's ability to address the recurring situation.

A visit by The Ghanaian Times to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, popularly known as Circle Dubai, revealed a renewed surge of women, infants and young children living and begging under the bridges. The area, already grappling with sanitation challenges, has once again become a hub for destitutes who use the space as a makeshift home.

More worrying is the fact that these people are seen smoking weed, drinking hard liquor and taking in other hard substances in the open with careless abandon. A similar situation was observed at the newly constructed Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange.

Women could be seen nursing babies in the open, while children roamed freely between vehicles or approached pedestrians and motorists for money. Some of the children were observed tapping persistently on car windows and running between moving vehicles, posing a danger both to themselves and road users.

"They run between cars and knock on your windows. Sometimes they follow you until you give them something. It is dangerous and frustrating," said Aboagye, a taxi driver who operates around the Circle enclave.

In May 2025, the GIS carried out a significant operation that removed more than 2,200 persons--including over 1,300 children--from Accra's streets. Many were identified as foreign nationals suspected to have been trafficked into the country and were subsequently repatriated.

The exercise was intended to protect vulnerable children from exploitation and restore order in public spaces. However, the return of the beggars within months has raised questions about the sustainability of the intervention.

Residents and traders around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle expressed mixed reactions. While some described the situation as a nuisance and a security threat, others expressed concern about the welfare of the children growing up in such unsafe conditions.

A trader, Mr. Richmond Abbey, noted that the destitute persons had effectively turned the under-bridge area into a permanent abode. "You see mothers with children sitting in the scorching sun all day, and the older ones chasing cars for coins. It is unsafe for them and inconvenient for the public," he said.

Another trader, Mr. Samuel Nyamekye, observed that the cyclical removal of the beggars had proven ineffective. "Each time the authorities remove them, they return after a few weeks. Something more permanent must be done," he added.

A pedestrian, Ms. Angela Addo, said the repeated returns pointed to deeper issues that needed to be addressed. "Unless there is support for these families--skills training, jobs, or reintegration back home--this problem will not go away," she said.

The Executive Director of Child Rights International, Mr. Bright Appiah, attributed the situation to weak institutional coordination and short-term measures. He said the lack of proper rehabilitation and reintegration strategies for the rescued children made their return almost inevitable.

"The approach was not right, especially when institutions responsible for such interventions are not adequately resourced or trained," he noted.

According to him, many children return to the streets as a means of survival because mechanisms to sustain their welfare after removal are inadequate. "We made the environment conducive for them to come back. There were no measures to safeguard their reintegration. On the basis of survival, they return to the only place that guarantees them daily sustenance," he explained.

Mr. Appiah further disclosed that institutional lapses contributed to the situation, including instances where children leave orphanages and care homes due to poor conditions. He stressed the need for a coordinated, long-term strategy involving the Department of Social Welfare, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and children's homes to ensure effective rehabilitation and protection of vulnerable children.

When contacted, the Public Relations Department of the GIS said the May operation was undertaken on the instructions of the Ministry of the Interior to rescue foreign street beggars, particularly women and children suspected to have been trafficked into the country. The objective, the Service said, was to remove the individuals from the streets, provide temporary care and facilitate their repatriation where necessary.

The GIS confirmed that a total of 2,281 persons were rescued during the operation. They comprised 384 adult males, 526 adult females, 615 male children and 756 female children.