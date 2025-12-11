Nigeria: Foreign Affairs Committee Hails Jimoh Ibrahim's Credentials At Ambassadorial Screening

11 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday gave Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, a rare show of admiration as he appeared for his ambassadorial screening, with lawmakers openly celebrating his towering academic and professional profile.

Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South, had barely introduced himself when members of the panel asked him to "take a bow and go," following the Senate's long-standing tradition for serving lawmakers.

But the businessman-turned-politician chose to offer a short additional remark,an unexpected decision that instantly drew applause across the room.

The senator reeled out his academic accomplishments, including multiple degrees from top-tier international universities, as well as his experience in business, law, and public administration.

His brief comments were met with nods of approval, with committee members repeatedly describing him as "an asset to Nigeria's diplomatic corps."

A respected entrepreneur and scholar before venturing into politics, Ibrahim currently sits on several key committees in the Senate and is widely considered one of its most academically decorated members.

The Foreign Affairs Committee is expected to submit its report to the Senate in the coming days ahead of the confirmation of ambassadorial nominees forwarded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

