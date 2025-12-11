Nigeria Breaks New Ground As Vestergaard, Harvestfield Launch 1st Mosquito Net Manufacturing Plant

Nigeria yesterday recorded a major industrial and public-health milestone as Vestergaard Sàrl and Harvestfield Industries Limited broke ground for the country's first mosquito net manufacturing plant, a joint venture that will redefine malaria prevention and strengthen national health security.

The new entity, SNG Health, will produce PermaNet Dual, Vestergaard's next-generation, dual active-ingredient pyrethroid-chlorfenapyr net designed to counter increasing insecticide resistance. Production is scheduled to begin in April 2026 with an annual capacity of 10 million nets, and the facility is expected to create 600 skilled jobs.

The ceremony, held at the project site in Ogun State, drew senior government officials, global development partners, and private-sector leaders, including the National Coordinator of the Presidential Value Chain Initiative, PVAC, Dr. Abdu Mukhtar; Director of Public Health at the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Godwin Ntadom; National Coordinator of the National Malaria Elimination Programme, NMEP, Dr. Nnenna Ogbulafor; the Consul General of Switzerland in Lagos, Ms. Cornelia Camenzind; and the World Bank Nigeria Task Team Leader, Mr. Onoriode Ezire.

PVAC National Coordinator, Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, declared the project a defining moment for Nigeria's industrialisation drive and its fight against malaria. He said the initiative was the result of two years of targeted government effort to attract local manufacturing of essential health commodities.

According to him, "Nigeria is signalling that we are ready to lead the next frontier of malaria control in West Africa. This facility is a direct outcome of the Federal Government's commitment to industrialise our health sector and anchor critical health products within the country."

Mukhtar stressed that local production of long-lasting insecticidal nets was not only economically strategic but morally compelling. "Every mosquito net produced here represents a Nigerian job, a Nigerian skill strengthened, and value created within our economy," he said. "This joint venture between Vestergaard and Harvestfield shows what responsible, future-focused partnership looks like."

He added that the government would guarantee patronage for nets produced by SNG Health, affirming that all bed net procurement funded with public resources would prioritise locally manufactured products.

Noting that Nigeria had imported nearly 500 million mosquito nets over the years while producing none locally, he said: "When you produce, we will buy. That is a promise."

Mukhtar pledged sweeping policy support, from executive orders to free-trade zone incentives and regulatory facilitation, to ensure the factory succeeds. "Nigeria must position itself as a hub for LLIN manufacturing in Africa. This groundbreaking is proof that it is possible."

Speaking, Vestergaard CEO, Amar Ali, said the new factory represents the company's commitment to long-term partnership and responsible investment in Nigeria. "This facility embodies Vestergaard's commitment to long-term partnership with Nigeria, demonstrating that private-sector leadership can drive lasting impact. By directly investing in local production of PermaNet Dual--and putting our brand's reputation behind this venture we are not only delivering world-class innovation, but also ensuring families across Nigeria have quality protection against malaria."

Ali noted that Vestergaard believes African countries must be supported to build their own health-protection systems. "Responsible enterprise must support African leadership in health by investing in local systems, training professionals and strengthening the capacity needed for countries to protect the health of their own people," he added.

He said the company's experience producing more than one billion mosquito nets globally gives SNG Health the technical foundation to deliver world-class products made in Nigeria, for Nigeria.

Speaking, Harvestfield Industries CEO, Martins Awofisayo, described the groundbreaking as the fulfilment of a 25-year journey that began with small-scale net treatment and has now evolved into one of Africa's most sophisticated public-health manufacturing ventures.

"Today marks an important step in strengthening Nigeria's health security and industrial capacity. By partnering with Vestergaard to establish this facility in Nigeria, we are creating a reliable local source of world-class mosquito nets that will support malaria prevention efforts across the country."

Awofisayo narrated how Harvestfield grew from manually treating mosquito nets in his living room in 2000 to becoming a strategic industry player. "We started by hand dipping nets into insecticide and drying them in our sitting room. Seeing this partnership become reality is truly a dream come true."

He said the joint venture merges two industry giants that once competed aggressively in Nigeria. "Today, we stand together as partners because we share a vision to protect Nigerians with the best nets ever made. We are not here to cut corners. We are here to deliver the best."

Awofisayo praised the Federal Ministry of Health for over two decades of support and said the facility would help Nigeria finally shift from total dependence on imported nets. "Nigeria has the numbers, and now Nigeria has the capacity. This is the beginning of a new era."

The Director of Public Health, Dr. Godwin Ntadom, hailed the project as a long-awaited breakthrough after years of effort to secure local manufacturing capacity for LLINs.

He recounted failed past attempts and industry resistance. "There was alarm. There was no local manufacturer with the capacity. Many partners discouraged the idea. But Harvestfield persisted, even when others withdrew."

He said the partnership demonstrated resilience, technological leadership and a deep national commitment to ending malaria. "This is the end of discussion. Nigeria is ready."

National Malaria Elimination Programme Coordinator, Dr. Nnenna Ogbulafor, said the latest Global Malaria Report shows Nigeria reducing its contribution to global malaria cases from 27 per cent to 24 per cent but insisted that further gains depend on widespread access to nets.

According to her, "This is truly the end of discussion. With local production of dual active-ingredient nets, Nigeria will be able to sustain campaign distribution and finally strengthen the weak routine distribution system."

She explained that campaign distributions account for most of the 150 million nets deployed since 2021, while routine ANC and immunisation-linked distribution remains poor. "That gap will now close. With local manufacturing, the nets will flow consistently."

Ogbulafor said Nigeria needs even more manufacturers to meet demand. "Nigeria has the numbers. We welcome more investments," she said. "It is not a day for long speeches. It is a day for joy."

Swiss Consul General in Lagos, Ms. Cornelia Camenzind, praised the partnership as a model of global cooperation. She said the project represents her first official groundbreaking anywhere in the world and aligns with Switzerland's longstanding leadership in global health innovation.

"Vestergaard is a Swiss company, and I am proud that together with Harvestfield and SNG Health, they are establishing Africa's first large-scale manufacturer of dual active-ingredient mosquito nets," she said. "This deserves a loud applause."

Camenzind said her experience in Tanzania gave her a personal connection to malaria prevention, recalling Switzerland's role in early mosquito-net research. "Having Vestergaard and Harvestfield produce insecticidal nets here closes a personal circle for me. It will close many open circles for Nigerians as well."

She added that the project reflects Switzerland's global innovation leadership. "Health technology is at the core of Switzerland's global strength, Vestergaard is part of that tradition, now in a city of 25 million people."

SNG Health Managing Director, Prosper Ndayiragije, said the project marks the beginning of a new chapter of malaria control for Nigeria and Africa.

"Today's groundbreaking opens a new chapter of malaria control for Nigeria," he said. "Every net we produce will be a shield of protection and a tangible step toward a malaria-free future."

He announced that equipment and raw materials have already been ordered, with the first batch arriving next month. "By February, we will have about 80 permanent staff already recruited," he said. "This project is more than a factory; it is a platform for innovation and resilience."

Deputy Managing Director, Isaac Awofisayo, said the facility would ensure a sustainable, WHO-prequalified supply of LLINs for Nigeria. "The vision is clear, we want to make sure Nigeria has a reliable source of high-quality nets," he said.

"This project is about people. We are creating jobs, strengthening systems and building a foundation that will serve communities for decades."

Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Vestergaard, Nicolas Schornoz, said the joint venture represents a "turning point" in Nigeria's fight against malaria.

"With domestic production of dual active-ingredient nets, Nigeria can now respond to national needs in real time. This is a strategic step toward national health sovereignty."

Schornoz revealed that Vestergaard and Harvestfield are jointly investing over $30 million in the facility, with additional backing from the Gates Foundation, USDFC and Air Access. "Nigeria will have access to world-leading mosquito nets made in Nigeria for Nigeria," he said.

He emphasised that mosquito nets remain the single most impactful malaria-prevention tool globally. "This is not just an industrial milestone," he said. "Nigeria is choosing to lead."

Nigeria bears the world's highest malaria burden nearly a quarter of global cases--and loses two in every five malaria-related child deaths worldwide. But new evidence from the Malaria Atlas Project shows what works: insecticide-treated nets are responsible for 72 per cent of malaria cases prevented globally since 2000, and dual active-ingredient nets like PermaNet Dual have already prevented 40 million cases since 2019.