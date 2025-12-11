Nigeria: Govt Arraigns Ex-Aviation Minister Stella Oduah On Alleged Fraud Charges

Abuja — The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned a former Minister of Aviation, Princess Stella Oduah, before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, Abuja, on charges bordering on fraud.

She was arraigned alongside one Gloria Odita, on a five-count charge relating to obtaining by false pretence, and criminal breach of trust.

They were alleged to have in 2014, conspired to obtain a total of N2,469,030,738.90 from the Federal Ministry of Aviation through Broad Waters Resources Nigeria Ltd and Global Offshore Marine Ltd under allegedly fraudulent claims.

They however pleaded not guilty to all the five-count charge read against them, following which their respective lawyers moved for their bail applications.

While Chief Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) represented the former minister, Mr Wale Balogun (SAN) represented Odita.

Ikpeazu pleaded with the court to grant Oduah bail on self-recognisance, noting that the first defendant has been a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and has voluntarily flown in from the United States to honour court summons and has been on administrative bail granted her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Responding, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who appeared personally for the prosecution, said the government was not opposed to the bail application.

He however insisted that the court should make an order directing the defendants to surrender to the court their travel documents.

The AGF also urged the court to adjourn to a shortest date for hearing, adding that the defendants were served as far back as November 27, 2025, and are fully aware of the steps they ought to take.

In a bench ruling, Justice Hamza Muazu granted the bail application as prayed since the prosecution did not oppose their bail, adding that the travel documents would only be released to the defendants whenever they present convincing reasons to the court.

The judge subsequently fixed February 12 and 13, 2026, for trial.

In count one, the prosecution alleged that Oduah and Odita "agreed amongst yourselves to obtain the whopping sum of N2,469,030,738.90) ... by falsely pretending that the said sum represented 'Cost of Technical Supervision' and 'Security Integrated and Logistics Support Services,' which representation you knew to be false".

The offence violates Sections 8(a) and 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act and is punishable under Section 1(3).

In count two, the government alleged that on January 13, 2014, the defendants "obtained the sum of N839,780,738.90 ... by falsely pretending that the said sum represented 'Cost of Technical Supervision'."

Count three alleges that on February 12, 2014, the defendants obtained N1,629,250,000 from the ministry through Global Offshore Marine Ltd, claiming it was for "Security Integrated and Logistics Support Services," a representation the prosecution said was knowingly false.

In counts four and five, the FG accused Oduah, as minister at the time, of dishonestly misappropriating the same sums earmarked for a contract awarded to 1-Sec Security Nigeria Ltd.

The charge states that she "dishonestly misappropriated the sum ... by authorizing the transfer of the said sum, which act is a breach of your official trust," contrary to Section 311 and punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code.