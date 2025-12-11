Nigeria: Police Arrest Robbery Suspect Linked to Murder of Anambra Lawmaker

10 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The slain lawmaker, who represented Onitsha 1 North Constituency, was kidnapped along Ugwunaobakpa Road, Inland Town Onitsha on 24 December 2024 on his way home for Christmas.

The Police Command in Anambra State has arrested a robbery suspect allegedly linked to the murder of the late Anambra House of Assembly member, Justice Azuka of the Labour Party (LP).

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Awka.

His corpse was later discovered on 6 February in the bush of the Second Niger Bridge in the state.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said that the command, through operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, arrested the suspect, who was heavily injured during a major offensive operation in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state on 8 December.

"The suspect, a 26-year-old male, is a dangerous criminal with a long history of violent offences.

"He was apprehended in Iyowa Odekpe, Ogbaru LGA, after a fierce confrontation with the police operatives," he said.

Mr Ikenga said that during the operation, one locally made Beretta pistol and eleven live ammunition were recovered.

He explained that the suspect, known for his violent criminal activities, was found to have a large tattoo on his body with the inscriptions "No Forgiveness" and "No Mercy."

According to Mr Ikenga, the tattoo is a disturbing reminder of the hardened nature of his criminal mindset.

The police spokesperson said that upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being the leader of several criminal gangs operating across the state and neighbouring states.

"He revealed his involvement in the abduction and subsequent murder of Azuka, a member of the Anambra House of Assembly, on 24 December.

"The murder of Hon. Justice Azuka shocked the state and drew widespread condemnation," he said.

Mr Ikenga said that the arrest of the suspect represents a significant breakthrough in the state's war against violent crime.

He also said that the arrest would help in further investigations to dismantle criminal syndicates operating within the state.

The command urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the continued fight against crime.

