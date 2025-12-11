Liberia: U.S. Reaffirms Liberia for 2nd MCC Compact

Liberia has been officially reaffirmed for eligibility to receive a Second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact, a milestone hailed as a testament to the country's commitment to good governance, fiscal discipline, and transformative national development.

In a short post on his Facebook page last evening, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine K. Ngafuan, lauded President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., whose administration has focused on strengthening Liberia's economic management and promoting transparency in governance.

"Congratulations, President Joseph Nyumah BOAKAI for your visionary leadership and guidance. Our beloved country, LIBERIA, was today RE-AFFIRMED FOR A SECOND MCC COMPACT!! The Lonestar Forever!!!!!!", Minister Ngafuan stated.

The reaffirmation positions Liberia to potentially benefit from significant development funding aimed at accelerating infrastructure, energy, and human capital projects.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Addressing the MCC board meeting via mobile phone held on Wednesday, December 10, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, who coordinated the government's efforts for the reaffirmation, emphasized the dedication and collaborative effort required to achieve this milestone.

"It has been a long and bumpy journey, but we never lost faith. We worked hard, and we have delivered for the president and the people of Liberia," Ngafuan said.

The Minister highlighted Liberia's strong performance on the 2025 MCC scorecard, noting that the country passed 12 of 22 indicators surpassing the minimum requirement of 11 and importantly met the two critical "hard hurdles": control of corruption and political rights and civil liberties.

"You can pass all the other indicators, but if you fail those, you're not considered to have passed," Minister Ngafuan asserted.

He stressed that Liberia's achievement stands out at a time when more than 16 countries, some in contention for second compacts, have been dropped from consideration under the new U.S. administration's stricter standards.

Finance Minister Ngafuan clarified that while Liberia had initially been approved for a second compact last year, the transition in Washington required nations to essentially "re-sit the entrance exam."

"Tomorrow, the board will decide whether to reaffirm Liberia's eligibility," he said.

The MCC, a U.S.-based bilateral development agency, awards compacts to countries that demonstrate a strong commitment to democratic governance, economic freedom, and investment in their citizens. Liberia's reaffirmation indicates the country continues to meet these eligibility criteria and can now advance discussions for a second compact, following the successful implementation of its first MCC Compact which focused on critical sectors including road rehabilitation, energy, and agriculture.

Observers note that the reaffirmation is a significant diplomatic and development achievement, reflecting Liberia's strides in macroeconomic stability, transparent public financial management, and adherence to reforms required by international development partners.

President Boakai's administration has prioritized good governance as a pillar of national development, implementing reforms aimed at fiscal discipline, enhancing public sector accountability, and improving the business environment to attract investors. The reaffirmation by MCC is seen as international validation of these efforts.

"This milestone is not just a technical achievement -- it represents Liberia's renewed opportunity to leverage international support for infrastructure and social development that can impact the lives of all Liberians," said a senior government official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

With the reaffirmation, Liberia is now positioned to negotiate the scope and framework of a second compact, potentially unlocking hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to support projects that address critical development challenges, including electricity access, roads, healthcare, and education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The first Liberia MCC Compact, signed in 2015, successfully delivered key infrastructure projects, most notably in roads and energy, laying a foundation for sustainable growth. A second compact is expected to build on these achievements, further strengthening Liberia's economic resilience and improving the standard of living for Liberians.

Minister Ngafuan expressed optimism about the next steps, calling on all stakeholders to continue supporting Liberia's development agenda. "This is a moment for all Liberians to rally behind our collective development efforts. Together, we can ensure that the benefits of the MCC Compact translate into real improvements for our people," he said.

The reaffirmation also sends a strong signal to international investors and partners that Liberia remains committed to transparency, accountability, and economic reform, enhancing confidence in the country's investment climate.