Africa: WTO Launches Initiative to Help African SMEs Comply With Global Trade Rules

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa are set to benefit from enhanced support to meet international trade standards, as the World Trade Organization (WTO) launched a new initiative aimed at empowering businesses to comply with global regulations.

Speaking in pre-recorded opening remarks at the "Beyond Tariffs: How Standards and Regulations Shape Agribusiness Competitiveness" forum in Nairobi, WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized that standards and regulations are increasingly decisive in determining market access for African agribusinesses.

"Tariffs have returned to prominence. But in many cases--probably most cases--it is standards and regulations that determine what reaches consumers and what does not," Dr. Okonjo-Iweala said.

The event, co-organized by the Government of Kenya, the Gates Foundation, the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF), and the International Trade Centre (ITC), brought together policymakers, private sector actors, and development partners to discuss practical solutions to help SMEs navigate complex global trade requirements.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Highlighting the challenges facing smaller producers, the WTO chief noted, "For many micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in developing countries, meeting evolving requirements can be the difference between export success and losing a market overnight."

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala illustrated the consequences of regulatory gaps with the example of a young avocado farmer in Embu, Kenya.

"Because an update to labelling requirements never reached her, she loses a shipment to rejection at the border. Her produce did not change. Her hard work did not change. The only thing missing was information. That should never happen," she said.

The forum also marked the launch of a new STDF-funded project, implemented by the WTO Secretariat in partnership with Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda. The project aims to expand the use of ePing, a digital platform that allows exporters to receive timely updates on regulatory changes in target markets, thereby enhancing compliance and market readiness.

"This project will empower SMEs with timely and actionable information they need to compete and win in global markets," Dr. Okonjo-Iweala said.

The Director-General underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in ensuring regulatory compliance.

"When governments and businesses work together, they align goals, reduce costs, build trust, improve risk management, and streamline supply chains. This creates safer, more predictable, and more transparent trade," she said.

The forum also highlighted Africa's leadership in regulatory transparency. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala revealed that the continent has submitted over 17,000 notifications to the WTO, with more than 13,700 from the East African Community (EAC). Nearly half of these notifications relate to agriculture, reflecting a strong commitment to providing exporters with information needed to adapt to changing requirements.

To demonstrate how digital tools can improve compliance, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala returned to the example of the Embu farmer:

"This time, she receives an alert on her phone about the new labelling requirement. She updates her labels before shipping. Her avocados reach the market--and she earns a higher price. Nothing changed except her access to the right information at the right moment," she explained.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala also stressed the importance of reinforcing and modernizing the multilateral trading system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Africa Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Africa has what the world wants: arable land, sustainable products, and a youthful, dynamic workforce. Our job is to ensure that Africa's exporters can meet standards anywhere in the world--and also shape those standards as leaders," she said.

She concluded by calling on participants to use the forum to strengthen cooperation and ensure that SMEs across Africa have the information and tools needed to compete successfully on the global stage.

"Because when African agribusinesses move beyond tariffs, they don't just participate in global trade--they help define its future," Dr. Okonjo-Iweala said.

The two-day forum in Nairobi will include practical demonstrations of tools such as the ePing SPS and TBT Platform, the Global Trade Helpdesk, the STDF, and the Standards Map, enabling SMEs to anticipate regulatory changes, improve compliance, and seize new market opportunities.