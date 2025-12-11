Liberia: Nat'l Access to Justice Forum Calls for Urgent Judicial Reforms in Liberia

In a decisive move to address systemic challenges in Liberia's justice system, the Lutheran Church in Liberia Trauma Healing and Reconciliation Program (LCL-THRP) convened a major national dialogue in Monrovia under the theme "Liberty and Justice for All."

The one-day Access to Justice Conference brought together over 80 stakeholders, including security officers, legal practitioners, policymakers, students, returning migrants, community members, and former drug users, to examine pressing issues such as prolonged pre-trial detention, overcrowded prisons, and declining public confidence in the rule of law.

The initiative, part of the Civil Peace Service 963 Mano River Project supported by Bread for the World, Germany, aims to promote peacebuilding, national healing, and psychosocial rehabilitation across Liberia.

Opening the conference, Rev. F. Philip L. Nushann, Jr., Director of LCL-THRP, highlighted the institution's ongoing efforts since its founding in 1998 to strengthen justice and peace in Liberia. He emphasized that marginalized groups remain at the center of LCL-THRP interventions, stressing the importance of sustained engagement with stakeholders in the justice and security sectors.

The keynote address was delivered by Cllr. Dr. Jallah A. Barbu, Executive Director of the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC). Dr. Barbu outlined significant progress in establishing Liberia's War and Economic Crimes Court and the Special Court for Anti-Corruption, referencing Executive Order 131 signed by former President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

"The courts will be established, operationalized, indict individuals, and conduct trials in this country," Dr. Barbu assured participants. He emphasized that justice must be accessible to all Liberians, with victims receiving due protection while accused persons retain the opportunity to defend themselves. He further urged nationwide ownership of the justice process, cautioning that reforms should not be limited to Monrovia-based actors.

Representing the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Chief of Staff, Atty. 1st Lt. Francis Wesseh addressed the role of security forces in ensuring access to justice. Under the theme "A Force for Good: The Role of the AFL in Promoting Access to Justice," Wesseh emphasized the importance of discipline and coordination across law enforcement, local authorities, and community leaders.

"No soldier is above the law of Liberia," he said, noting that challenges such as mob violence, logistics shortages, rural access gaps, and the rising drug crisis demand strengthened engagement between security actors and communities.

Highlighting the impact of drugs on Liberia's youth, DCP Fitzgerald T. M. Biago, Officer-in-Charge of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), announced plans for mandatory drug testing in all high schools. "This generation has to be saved from drugs," he said, drawing widespread applause from student attendees.

A sobering presentation came from Atty. Gabriel F. Ndupellar, Assistant Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation, who revealed the alarming scale of Liberia's pre-trial detention crisis. As of November 26, 2025, Liberia's 16 prison facilities held 3,697 inmates, of which 2,469 (66.7%) were pre-trial detainees. Monrovia Central Prison, originally built for 374 inmates, now houses over 1,500, he reported.

Atty. Ndupellar attributed the crisis to case backlogs, a shortage of resident judges, delayed indictments, deteriorating infrastructure, and underfunded judicial personnel. He warned that prolonged pre-trial detention is not only a human rights violation but also fuels cycles of injustice and social frustration.

Addressing law enforcement officers, Cllr. Beyan G. Mulbah of Noble Partners Law Firm urged strict adherence to citizens' fundamental rights. He encouraged Liberians to actively engage with the courts to protect their access to justice.

During the feedback session, participants praised LCL-THRP for facilitating open dialogue between communities and justice sector actors. Many described the conference as "timely," "educative," and "empowering." A student from St. Peter's Lutheran High School expressed renewed hope after hearing assurances regarding the imminent establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court.

The Access to Justice Conference underscored the urgent need for judicial reforms in Liberia. Stakeholders agreed that addressing prolonged pre-trial detention, strengthening law enforcement coordination, improving prison conditions, and expanding civic awareness are critical steps toward restoring public trust in Liberia's justice system.

The event reflects a broader national commitment to ensuring that justice is not only a legal principle but a tangible reality for all Liberians.