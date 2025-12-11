Liberia: Alarming Human Rights Abuses Exposed in Liberia

11 December 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David a. Yates

The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) has unveiled a troubling report highlighting widespread human rights violations across Liberia, including rape, disappearances, mysterious deaths, and fatalities in police custody.

The findings were disclosed during a ceremony commemorating International Human Rights Day, organized in partnership with the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Counselor Dempster Brown, Chairman of INCHR, presented the findings, expressing deep concern over the patterns emerging nationwide. "Our monitors have documented alarming cases of deaths while in police custody, disappearances, and violations of fundamental human rights across multiple counties. These trends are unacceptable and demand urgent attention," Counselor Brown said.

The commemoration, held under the national theme "Human Rights Are Our Everyday Essentials: The Gateway To Democracy," drew a wide audience, including members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, civil society representatives, and students from various schools in Monrovia and surrounding areas.

Delivering the keynote address, Counselor Bornor Varmah, Chairperson of the Law Reform Commission and President of the Liberia National Bar Association, stressed that upholding human rights extends beyond courtroom victories.

"The true measure of a society lies in how it treats all citizens equally under the law. Respect for human rights is not a matter of rhetoric--it is a commitment to fairness, justice, and the dignity of every individual," Counselor Varmah stated.

He further called for a collective effort from government institutions, civil society, and the public to ensure that the rights of all Liberians are protected. "It is the responsibility of each of us to act, monitor, and hold accountable those who violate human rights," he added.

The INCHR report also highlights cases of suspects dying while in police custody, raising concerns about law enforcement accountability and due process. Counselor Brown emphasized that the commission will continue monitoring these cases closely and advocating for justice for victims and their families.

The event underscored the importance of human rights as fundamental to Liberia's democracy, reinforcing the need for stronger protections, civic education, and adherence to legal frameworks that safeguard the rights of all citizens.

"We must work collectively to create a society where human rights are respected daily, not only on symbolic occasions," Counselor Brown concluded, urging all stakeholders to intensify efforts to address these pressing issues.

