Liberia: RPAL Begins Nationwide Capacity Training for 450 Smallholder Rubber Farmers

Todee District, Montserrado County--The Rubber Planters' Association of Liberia (RPAL), in collaboration with the Rubber Development Fund Incorporated (RDFI), has launched a nationwide hands-on capacity training program in bud-grafting, tapping, and nursery management for 450 smallholder rubber farmers across the country.

The training, which kicked off on Monday in Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties, is being conducted simultaneously in multiple locations. Additional sessions are expected to begin soon in Bong, Margibi, Nimba and Bomi Counties.

Speaking to this paper, Eric O. Kerkula, RPAL Extension Officer, said the program is aimed at strengthening smallholder farmers' knowledge and skills in key areas of rubber production, including bud-grafting, tapping, and nursery management.

Mr. Kerkula disclosed that concession companies such as the Liberia Agricultural Company (LAC) and Firestone Liberia have provided their top experts to conduct the training sessions. These experts, he said, are introducing farmers to the most advanced and up-to-date technologies in rubber bud-grafting and tapping.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that the training is a continuation of ongoing support provided by RPAL and RDFI to smallholder farmers. According to him, RPAL and RDFI recently completed the distribution of 200,000 budded rubber stumps to farmers and facilitated the establishment of 35 new budwood nurseries across the country.

The initiative, he said, is designed to boost rubber production by supporting farmer cooperatives in establishing and managing budwood nurseries in nine counties--Bomi, Bong, Gbarpolu, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Lofa, Margibi, Montserrado, Nimba, and River Cess.

"Most of the farmers who are members of RPAL do not know the basic tapping methods and farm management practices needed for good production. These training exercises will help them improve their yield and properly manage their nurseries for a better bud-grafting system," Mr. Kerkula explained.

He expressed confidence that with the knowledge being provided, farmers will be able to increase their yield and improve their livelihoods.

He added that the training was initiated in response to farmers' limited knowledge of proper tapping techniques, bud-grafting, and general farm management.

For their part, participating farmers expressed gratitude to RPAL and RDFI for organizing the training, noting that the skills gained will significantly improve their production and strengthen their ability to properly maintain their rubber trees.