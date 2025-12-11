Liberia: European Union's Electrification Works Advance in Buchanan

Buchanan — As contractors of the Light Up South East Program accelerate the planting of concrete light poles in Buchanan City, a joint assessment mission comprising representatives of the European Union Delegation (EUD), the National Authorizing Office (NAO) of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA) has commenced field activities in Buchanan to evaluate progress under the ongoing Light Up South-East (LUSE) Rural Electrification Program.

The visiting team held a formal county-entry meeting with contractors and local authorities before touring several communities across the city, where the electricity will be supplied.

The purpose of the visit is to assess material, equipment and quality of work being executed by MBH Power Nigeria Ltd., one of the contractors implementing the EU funded LUSE Program.

Following the Buchanan Mission, the assessment team is expected to extend similar visits to Greenville in Sinoe County and Barclayville in Grand Kru County--two additional beneficiary cities under the LUSE Program.

Concrete Pole Planting Begins in Buchanan

Contractors implementing the LUSE Program have commenced massive planting of concrete light poles in the port city of Buchanan.

This work marks a major step toward the expansion of electricity access in the city.

According to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), the planting of the 300 concrete poles will subsequently lead to the provision of electricity to over 12,000 customers through connection on both single and 3-phase prepaid meters in the City of Buchanan.

The ongoing effort also includes the installation of 500 streetlights, alongside planned connections for hundreds of households, schools, health facilities, institutions, and businesses across the city.

Progress in Greenville and Barclayville

The LUSE Program continues to deliver transformative energy solutions across the South-East:

Greenville, Sinoe County:

Construction works are ongoing for the provision of electricity to 4,344 households, supported by a hybrid system comprising a mini-hydropower facility and a solar power plant. Additionally, 200 LED streetlights are being installed to improve safety and public lighting.

Barclayville, Grand Kru County:

Plans include the construction of a modern Solar PV Plant, a mini-grid distribution network, and solar home systems for communities situated on the outskirts of Barclayville.

Materials and Equipment Positioned in Buchanan

The MFDP disclosed that contractors have already mobilized significant quantities of materials in Buchanan to accelerate implementation. The items assembled include:

1,500 concrete light poles

Transformers for distribution

Five categories of electrical cables and conductors

500 LED streetlights

These deployments underscore the Government of Liberia's commitment supported by the European Union to expand reliable, modern, and affordable electricity to the South-East, historically one of the country's least electrified regions.

About the LUSE Program

The Light Up South-East (LUSE) Program is a flagship rural electrification initiative being funded by the European Union under the EU-Liberia Partnership. It aims to expand renewable energy access, improve public lighting, support economic activity, and enhance living standards across multiple counties in the South-East.