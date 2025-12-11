Liberia: Historic First Graduation Held At Notre Dame University Liberia

Monrovia: Notre Dame University Liberia made history over the weekend as it celebrated the graduation of its very first class of students.

The ceremony was led by the University President, Fr. Dr. Maroun Zogheib and featured an inspiring speech from former presidential candidate Clarence K. Moniba.

In his remarks, Fr. Zogheib talked about the university's growth and bright future.

He proudly announced that the school has received full accreditation from the National Commission on Higher Education.

"Today, we stand proud. Notre Dame University Liberia is moving forward with a clear vision," he said.

He added that the university plans to expand programs in Natural and Applied Sciences, Computer Science, Business, and Economics.

Reflecting on the institution's journey since its licensing in 2020, Fr. Zogheib shared, "We have worked hard to raise the standard of education. Our new quality assurance policy is here to strengthen teacher education across Liberia."

He encouraged graduates to carry strong values into the world. "Lead with honesty, compassion, and humility," he told them.

Fr. Zogheib also announced a major commitment to the nation: 100 scholarships for students studying education and agricultural sciences.

"Education and agriculture are key to Liberia's future," he said. "We want to prepare a skilled workforce for our country."

Guest speaker Clarence Moniba delivered a powerful message about choices and responsibility. He reminded graduates that their background does not define them.

"The circumstances you were born into do not determine your future. Your actions do," he said.

Moniba encouraged them to stay motivated and persistent, adding, "Always be grateful, but never be satisfied. Keep pushing for your dreams."

He told the graduates that they are the ones who will help build the nation. "Among you are future teachers, leaders, business owners and innovators.

Liberia needs your courage and your ideas," he said.

The ceremony ended with cheers as families, friends and staff celebrated the accomplishments of the first graduating class. Fr. Zogheib reminded the graduates that their journey is only beginning. "You are ready to help transform our country," he said.

Notre Dame University Liberia's first graduation marks a proud moment and a hopeful step toward a brighter future for the nation.