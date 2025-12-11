West Africa: Ecowas Renewable Energy Center Identifies 30 Rural Communities in Liberia for Solar Mini-Grid Development

Monrovia — The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), in partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Energy, has begun a two-day validation workshop in Monrovia to review a feasibility study assessing potential sites for clean mini-grid development under the African Development Bank's Desert-to-Power (DtP) initiative.

The study, conducted by the consortium INENSUS-NYETAA, identifies 30 rural localities across Liberia as viable for solar mini-grid construction. The assessment evaluates energy demand, technical design requirements, financial projections, environmental and social impacts, and gender considerations. Once validated, the findings will guide fundraising efforts for full implementation.

Opening the event, Assistant Minister for Energy Oliver S. Gbegbe reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding access to clean energy, noting that the project aligns with the ARREST Agenda for inclusive national development.

"We need to move from planning to tangible results. The program is geared to benefit livelihoods in terms of schools, health facilities, resilient communities, businesses, and so much more," Gbegbe said. He pledged the Ministry's support in working with national stakeholders and development partners to advance the initiative.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ECREEE Renewable Energy Specialist, Juste Damada, explained that the selected localities were chosen based on several criteria, including distance from the national grid, distance of health centers and schools, and the economic vibrancy of the communities.

"As part of the study, we targeted 30 localities based on regulations and ongoing policy reforms in Liberia. These sites were selected using criteria such as distance to the grid, the distance of schools, health facilities, and other indicators," Damada stated

He emphasized that the introduction of mini-grids will improve health service delivery, enhance learning conditions for students, and boost productivity for rural businesses. However, he noted that resource mobilization remains the primary challenge, though the team is optimistic that the first systems could be operational within the next two years.

RREA Deputy Executive Director for Programs, Stephen V. Potter Sr., praised the initiative, describing it as a strong component to Liberia's national goals for expanding clean and reliable electricity to rural communities.

"We at the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency are very delighted and excited to be part of this initiative. It aligns with our national vision, and we see it as a meaningful partnership with ECREEE," Potter said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy West Africa Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), Liberia Land Authority, Ministry of Gender, Ministry of Finance, private sector groups, and development partners are participating in the workshop.

The two-day forum is expected to produce a validated and harmonized feasibility report, paving the way for investment in renewable energy solutions for underserved communities across Liberia.

Established in 2010 in Cape Verde, ECREEE is a specialized ECOWAS agency focused on promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency across West Africa. The center works closely with partners including UNIDO and the Government of Spain and serves all 15 ECOWAS member states, including Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau, with a mandate to create an enabling environment for clean energy investment and market growth.