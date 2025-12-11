Nigeria: Yedi Takes HIV Awareness, Testing to Abete Community As New Infection Rise in Lagos

To mark this year's World AIDS Day, the Youth Development and Empowerment Initiative, YEDI, weekend led a major community outreach in Abete, Lagos, delivering free HIV testing, counselling, and a wide range of medical services to hundreds of residents in one of the state's most vulnerable settlements.

Speaking during the outreach, the Executive Director of YEDI, Mrs. Tomisin Adeoye, said the organisation deliberately chose Abete because of its "high-risk environment" and the urgent need for intensified HIV education.

The outreach which was also featured a Football Tournament and themed: "Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response" was done in collaboration with Grassroot Soccer and FIFA Foundation.

Speaking at the programme, Adeoye said: "We are here to commemorate the 2025 World AIDS Day. And we chose Abete because it is obviously a high-risk environment in terms of HIV. It is highly populated, and people are in one way or another engaging in risky behaviours."

Adeoye explained that the outreach was carried out in partnership with relevant government agencies, including LSACA and the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

She noted that despite years of increased awareness and progress toward global HIV targets, recent reports from the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency, LSACA, show a worrying trend.

According to her, "LSACA reported this week that within this year alone, there are over 9,000 new detections in Lagos, so there is a rise, and there is a need to continue creating awareness and encouraging people to know their status."

Adeoye stressed that living with HIV is not a death sentence, citing the case of a woman who has lived healthily for 19 years with a suppressed viral load, a supportive husband, and three HIV-negative children. She added that reducing stigma is essential to ensuring that more people seek testing and treatment.

"People must know they can still live a successful and happy life with HIV. Stigmatisation must continue to reduce, and communities must relate with persons living with HIV as normal human beings," she added.

Despite reduced donor funding, Adeoye reaffirmed YEDI's continued commitment to HIV interventions across Nigeria. She called on donors to remain steadfast, saying, "We are still committed to interventions across Nigeria. Donors must also not relent because HIV is still a challenge. With limited funds, we are already seeing over 9,000 new cases. What will happen in rural communities with less awareness?"

She said YEDI aims to provide direct health services to 500 people through the outreach, while more than one million individuals are expected to be reached through media and sensitisation activities across Lagos and Abuja.

In addition to HIV testing, the outreach included malaria screening, hepatitis B testing, vital sign checks, doctor consultations, free medication, and referrals for those who tested positive.

"We will not relent in our efforts. We will continue to create awareness and provide relevant health services to the people," Adeoye said.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Obasanya Adeola who addressed participants called for proactive testing and better HIV education

She emphasised the need for increased awareness and proactive health behaviour.

She noted, "There is a need for more awareness on issues relating to HIV. People must engage in proactive testing and understand how HIV is transmitted through sex, needles, and mother-to-child transmission."

She encouraged consistent education on safe sex, the use of PrEP and PEP, condom use, and regular HIV screening, stressing that treatment with antiretroviral therapy (ART) ensures long-term health and prevents transmission. "Routine testing from ages 13 to 64 is key. Many people living with HIV are unaware of their status. With proper care, HIV is manageable, and an undetectable viral load prevents transmission," she added.

The Medical doctor also highlighted the importance of reducing stigma through empathy and open communication in healthcare. Children were also tested during the outreach due to concerns about increasing vulnerability among young people.

Also speaking, the beneficiaries applauded YEDI's expanded medical services.

Several community members expressed appreciation for the wide range of services provided.

A resident, Mrs. Kafayat Sulaimon, said, "I came for the HIV test, but I was surprised that they also checked for malaria, hepatitis B, and even my blood pressure. This programme really helped me and my family."

Another beneficiary, Mr. Daniel Udo, said, "Many of us cannot afford regular check-ups. YEDI brought doctors, drugs, and counselling right to our doorstep. I hope they come back again because we need this support."