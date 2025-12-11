Nigeria: From Medicines to Mentorship - Pharm. Udeh Bags Yocen 2025 Transformative Leadership Award

The Youth Coalition for Education in Nigeria, YOCEN, has honoured the Principal Manager of Marketing and the Head of Hospital and Institutional Business at Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pharm. Judith Ngozi Udeh with the 2025 Transformative Leadership Awar: "Amazon of the Societal Development in Nigeria".

The award, which recognises her outstanding contributions to nation-building, healthcare education, and youth mentorship was presented at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, during the YOCEN Leadership Conference & Impact Award of Commendation.

The Head of Mission and Secretary-General of YOCEN, Engr. Yakubu Nurudeen Yahaya, described the accolade as a celebration of individuals whose dedication to societal development serves as a model for young Nigerians.

"Pharm. Udeh's advocacy for empathy among healthcare professionals, innovative teaching methods, and community-driven initiatives exemplifies the transformative leadership we seek to inspire. Her work demonstrates how professional excellence can be a powerful vehicle for societal impact," he said.

The conference also featured a keynote address delivered on behalf of Dr. Stanley Jacob, President of the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR), on the critical role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in vocational education.

The keynote stressed that Nigeria must integrate emerging technologies into the educational system to prepare its youth for a rapidly evolving global workforce. "Every day that passes without meaningful AI and digital literacy integration is a lost opportunity for our youth to compete and innovate," the keynote noted.

Responding, Udeh expressed deep appreciation to YOCEN for valuing her contributions to education, mentorship, and nation-building. She encouraged the organization and its volunteers to remain steadfast, noting that while every planting season comes with challenges, the harvest justifies the effort.

She emphasized that today's initiatives in mentorship, education, and technological advocacy will ultimately produce a generation of Nigerians who are globally competitive, innovative, and transformative.

Udeh called on government and policymakers to prioritize the integration of ICT and AI into the national curriculum, stressing that while Nigerian youths are hardworking, the emerging era demands smart work enhanced by digital literacy and AI proficiency.

She pledged to collaborate with YOCEN to amplify this message, advocating for AI not as a threat but as a tool to strengthen Nigeria's resilience, creativity, and capacity for nation-building.

The award also acknowledges her long-standing work in advancing access to essential medicines, healthcare education, scholarships, community development, and advocacy for sustainable national development. YOCEN described her achievements as a benchmark for leadership that bridges professional excellence with social responsibility.

The conference brought together educators, youth leaders, industry professionals, and policymakers, highlighting the collective mission of fostering quality education, technological literacy, and youth empowerment across Nigeria. Pharm. Udeh's recognition underscores the enduring impact of leadership that inspires, equips, and transforms the next generation to build a smarter, more prosperous Nigeria.