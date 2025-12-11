Nigeria: Oasis of Faith Announces Registration for 2026 Holy Land Trip

11 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Oasis of Faith Intercontinental Ltd., a firm licensed by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has announced the commencement of registration for its 2026 Holy Land Experience, a spiritual tour of Israel and Jordan scheduled for March 17-26, 2026.

The 10-day pilgrimage will be led by Rev. Dr. Israel Kristilere, who is also the Pastor of Shepherdhill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos. Participants will visit major religious and historical sites in Israel, including the Sea of Galilee, Cana of Galilee, Gethsemane, Mount Zion, Bethlehem, Nazareth, Jericho, Mount Carmel, the Dead Sea, Via Dolorosa and the Empty Tomb.

In Jordan, the itinerary includes Amman, Ancient Gadara, Mount Nebo, the Jabbok River, the Red Sea, Madaba, Petra and other notable landmarks.

According to the organizers, the package covers visas for both countries, return airfare, hotel accommodation on a twin-sharing basis, feeding, air-conditioned transportation, entrance fees, border charges and a detailed tour programme.

Kristilere added that the pilgrimage is open to Christians within and outside Nigeria, including those travelling from the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and Canada. Registration forms cost ₦10,000 and are available until February 10, 2026. The organizers advised intending pilgrims to register early due to limited spaces.

