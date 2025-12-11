The Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have renewed their collaboration through the signing of a Cooperation Agreement (CoA)

press release

The Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have renewed their collaboration through the signing of a Cooperation Agreement (CoA), reaffirming their shared commitment to tackling illicit financial flows (IFFs) and strengthening asset recovery efforts across Africa. The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday, December 09, 2025, on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day, at the headquarters of ICPC.

The renewed agreement continues a longstanding partnership between both institutions and focuses on advancing asset detection and identification, asset recovery and repatriation, asset management, and enhanced cooperation in line with the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR). The Cooperation Agreement will run for a period of two years and reflects the joint resolve of both organisations to address corruption and financial crime through coordinated action.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior delegations from both organisations. CoDA was represented by its Executive Director, Ms. Souad Aden-Osman, Senior Advisor, Hon. Maxwell Mkwezalamba, and other technical officers, while the ICPC was represented by its Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, alongside other senior officials of the Commission. Speaking at the event, Ms. Aden-Osman welcomed the renewal of the partnership and expressed confidence in its continued impact. She reiterated CoDA’s commitment to working closely with ICPC to advance shared objectives around combating illicit financial flows and strengthening asset recovery frameworks, noting the importance of sustained institutional collaboration in achieving lasting results. "CoDA is glad to continue this vital partnership and remains committed to working alongside the ICPC to confront the challenges posed by IFFs and to advance asset recovery initiatives," Ms. Aden-Osman noted.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In his remarks, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, underscored the importance of addressing illicit financial flows and reinforcing asset recovery mechanisms. He commended CoDA’s longstanding commitment to CAPAR-related efforts and emphasised the value of cooperation, particularly in the area of capacity building. The ICPC Chairman noted the Commission’s interest in deepening collaboration and called on CoDA to support an upcoming virtual training programme being planned by Nigeria for African asset recovery experts. "We recognise and appreciate CoDA’s dedication to this fight. The ICPC is looking forward to working closely with you on issues related to capacity building," Dr. Aliyu stated.

Under the renewed Cooperation Agreement, CoDA and ICPC will work together to advance CAPAR through joint initiatives that strengthen asset identification, recovery, management, and advocacy. The partnership also supports collaboration, capacity building, and engagement among government institutions, policymakers, researchers, civil society, and international partners, reinforcing both organisations’ shared commitment to transparency, accountability, and coordinated action against illicit financial flows in Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA)

The Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA) is an intellectually independent special initiative of the African Union dedicated to promoting policy dialogue, advocacy engagements and collective action on Africa’s development priorities, including illicit financial flows, asset recovery and democratic governance. Established in 2009, CoDA takes a proactive stand and helps to define new perspectives on a wide range of issues pertaining to continental development.

About the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is Nigeria’s statutory anti-corruption agency responsible for fighting corruption by investigating and prosecuting offenders, improving public sector systems, and educating the public. Established in 2000, it also seeks public support in combatting corruption, with cases prosecuted under the consent of the Attorney-General and heard by designated judges.