Nigeria: EFCC Detains Ex-Anambra Governor Chris Ngige - Aide

11 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The former governor's arrest and detention by the EFCC occurred exactly 14 days after gunmen attacked his convoy along Nkpor-Nnobi Road, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained a former governor of Anambra State, Chris Ngige.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Ngige, who served as Nigeria's minister of Labour and Employment from 2015 to 2023, was arrested by some EFCC operatives on Wednesday at his residence on Justice Mohammed Bello Road in Abuja.

There were speculations earlier on Wednesday that the former governor was "abducted" by gunmen in Nigeria's capital.

However, Fred Chukwuelobe, a media aide to Mr Ngige, debunked the speculation, explaining that the EFCC picked up the former governor.

"Ngige is with the EFCC. He was not 'abducted' or 'kidnapped,"' Mr Chukwulobe wrote on Facebook Wednesday night.

The media aide promised to provide details later.

It is unclear for now why the anti-craft agency arrested the former governor.

EFCC silent

When our reporter contacted Dele Olawale, the EFCC spokesperson, for comments, he requested that the reporter send a text message to him.

However, he had yet to respond to a series of text messages and subsequent calls.

Attack on convoy

Mr Ngige is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He served as governor of Anambra State under the PDP platform from 29 May 2003 to 17 March 2006.

His arrest and detention by the anti-graft agency occurred exactly 14 days after gunmen attacked his convoy along Nkpor-Nnobi Road, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The gunmen shot dead a woman who was recording the attack with her phone. They also shot a police operative attached to the convoy. The attack occurred on 26 November.

The former governor was not in the convoy during the attack.

