Nigeria: Afcon 2025 Countdown - Rumoured Unpaid Wages Spark Fresh Distractions Around Chelle, Super Eagles

Whether true or not, the mere allegation that Nigeria's head coach is being owed says as much about systemic dysfunction as it does about a coach who, despite everything swirling around him, has chosen restraint over confrontation.

In Nigerian football, hope often arrives before structure, and accountability usually trails behind results. Eric Chelle's tenure as Super Eagles head coach may be gradually shaping into another chapter in that persistently familiar story.

In recent weeks, reports surfaced alleging that Chelle is owed up to three months' salary and bonuses.

No official confirmation has come from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and neither Chelle nor the federation has publicly addressed the specifics of the claims.

Yet, the mere existence of the report has quietly shadowed Nigeria's build-up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reigniting a national conversation that has followed successive coaches for decades.

Whether the claims prove true or exaggerated, the situation reflects a broader problem: in Nigerian football, silence often speaks louder than statements.

A firefighting appointment

Chelle was appointed in January, drafted midstream into a Super Eagles project that was already veering off course. Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign had derailed under José Peseiro and worsened under Finidi George, leaving the NFF with dwindling public trust and thin margins for error.

His mandate was brutal in its simplicity: rescue what was left.

Sixteen games later, the verdict was unforgiving. Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. But beneath the failure, Chelle managed to restore structure, mental organisation, and competitiveness to a team drifting toward implosion.

He dragged Nigeria into the play-offs from an improbable position, injecting just enough stability to keep belief alive.

Morocco, mutiny, and a warning sign

Before Nigeria's semi-final World Cup play-off against Gabon in Morocco, unpaid bonuses led to a player training boycott--another public embarrassment for the federation. The crisis was eventually resolved, and Nigeria responded sharply, thrashing Gabon 4-1 to reach the final playoff.

With the hopes of over 220 million Nigerians resting on them, the Super Eagles pushed DR Congo into a penalty shootout in the final qualifying showdown--but lost in heartbreak.

It was Chelle's first defeat as coach.

"If anything happens, it won't be the first"

Despite the disappointment, Chelle remained calm:

"I think you'd have to talk to the NFF and the commissioner because, actually, I did well.

I worked, and I will work. We gave our best... So if anything happens, it won't be the first."

There has been no official indication that his job is under threat. But in Nigerian football, stability is often cosmetic until proven otherwise.

The salary allegations no one wants to discuss

Claims of unpaid wages surfaced in media reports and social platform commentary--most prominently from veteran journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, who noted that Chelle earns around $55,000 per month.

Crucially, the NFF has not confirmed whether Chelle is indeed owed any outstanding payments. The federation has not denied the report either, fuelling a cycle of speculation.

During last month's player protest in Morocco, Chelle notably stayed out of the agitation. Some have interpreted his refusal to join the push for payment as a sign of professionalism, while others view it as quiet resignation to an outdated football culture.

However, the context is undeniable: this would not be the first time a Nigerian coach has faced delayed payments--if the reports are accurate.

A familiar pattern

History is littered with similar episodes.

Gernot Rohr confronted delayed payments before the 2019 AFCON.

Randy Waldrum openly criticised the federation over unpaid wages and lack of support for the Super Falcons.

Even Clemens Westerhof and Stephen Keshi faced administrative challenges in their respective eras.

Different coaches, different generations--same bureaucratic ghosts.

Journalist Osasu Obayiuwana recently noted that the NFF is "working on settling" Chelle's reported outstanding wages--again, without the federation confirming that any debt exists.

AFCON 2025: The real test

AFCON is merciless.

It punishes distraction, exposes instability, and rewards teams with clarity of purpose.

Nigeria's challenge ahead of Morocco 2025 is therefore not only tactical. It is psychological, administrative, and structural--every allegation of unpaid salary, every rumour of delayed bonuses, chips at the foundation of trust.

Chelle's silence may buy the federation time. But time, in football, is not infinite.

If Nigeria truly intends to fight for continental restoration in 2025, the NFF must do more than prepare a squad--it must prepare a system.

NFF responds: Wrong questions at the wrong time?

When contacted by Premium Times, the NFF's Communications Director, Ademola Olajire, declined to address the salary allegations directly, but insisted the conversation is misplaced:

"We should be focusing on the plans and preparations for the AFCON, not on whether the coach has been paid, just a few days before a continental showpiece."

He added, "No one writes when he is being paid. Why the fuss ahead of such an important tournament?"

The federation maintains no official position on whether Chelle is owed.

Conclusion

AFCON does not test talent alone; it tests organisation.

And Nigeria has failed that test far too often.

Without clarity--whether through confirmation or refutation--the allegations hang over the national team like an unwelcome shadow. For now, Chelle remains composed, disciplined, and focused.

But the bigger question lingers:

How long can Nigeria continue to rely on its coaches' patience?