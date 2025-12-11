Nigeria: President Talks Tough, Says Police Must Protect Vulnerable, Not VIPs

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu yesterday in Abuja reiterated that the directive to redeploy police officers working with Very Important Persons (VIPs) and Very Very Important Persons (VVIPs) as well as ministers was non-negotiable.

He therefore admonished all ministers to ensure immediate compliance, maintaining that cops must return to their constitutional duty of protecting Nigeria's vulnerable, rather than the privileged.

Speaking at the opening of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the State House Council Chamber, the President warned against non-compliance to the order, stressing that those who feel their cases were extraordinary should reach the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

"If you have any problem because of the nature of your assignments, please contact the IGP and get my clearance," the President pointed out in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The federal government recently directed that police officers attached as escorts be withdrawn nationwide. According to the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) under Kayode Egbetokun, a total of 11,566 officers were due to be recalled from VIP duties for redeployment.

The withdrawn officers are to be reassigned to "frontline policing" roles, that is regular policing duties such as community patrols, highway patrols, rural and urban security, anti-robbery operations, intelligence-led policing and rapid response to rising security threats.

According to the government, the move aims to address a manpower shortage in critical areas, including many remote and vulnerable communities that are under-policed, as a disproportionate number of officers were tied up securing VIPs and limiting police presence where ordinary citizens live.

But restating his position, the President directed the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, and the Inspector General of Police, Egebtokun, to follow up on the implementation of the order.

The President noted that police officers were trained to protect the lives and property of citizens, particularly the most vulnerable in society, and the protection of a select group of VIPs and VVIPs was not their responsibility.

Tinubu said the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, will make arrangements for the replacement of police officers by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

"The National Security and Civil Defence Corps are trained for VIP protection, and they are armed too," he added. The President noted that the police would be mobilised appropriately to tackle the country's security challenges.

He said the entire structure will be reviewed to better address vulnerable citizens and communities.

"We face challenges here and there of kidnappings, banditry and terrorism. We need all forces utilised. I know some people are exposed; we will make the exceptions. The Civil Defence is very much around," the President stated.

Besides, the Nigerian leader said ministers should meet the Inspector General of Police and get his clearance for special assignments that require police protection. "NSA, take this very seriously," he ordered.

The President also urged the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who is the Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), to further sensitise governors and other stakeholders on the implementation of the reforms on ranching.

He directed the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, to commence the mobilisation process, with particular emphasis on areas that are facing conflict.

"The Minister of Livestock, see which village or grazing area can be rehabilitated for ranching. We must eliminate this area of conflict and make livestock reform economically viable. The opportunity is there, let's utilise it. You should emphasise the constitutional requirement that the land belongs to the state," he added.

The President said villages and communities facing conflicts must be salvaged, insisting that implementing ranching will reduce conflicts between herders and farmers and attacks on the most vulnerable members of society.