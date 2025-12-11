Nigeria: Turaki Meets 29 States Chairmen, Declares PDP Set

After a meeting with 29 Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the states, the National Chairman of the party, Taminu Kabiru Turaki, has said his agenda was to take the party down to the grassroots across the country.

Turaki, who leads the mainstream faction of the PDP, spoke at the meeting with forum of the states chairmen of the party, where they passed a vote of confidence on him and members of the National Working Committee (NWC), however, boasted that the party was set to reclaim the Ekiti State governorship.

Also, in a move that underscored the importance of the Osun State governorship to him, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, charged all the eight All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants ahead of the primary election scheduled for Saturday, December 13, to work together and win the main elction.

Speaking at his meeting, the PDP national chairman, noted that, "From the beginning, this is our desire, to take the party back to the people and who will be our better partners in achieving this desire other than our state chairmen.

"The National Organization Secretary described you as Brigade Commanders. I want to correct that wrong impression.

"Today, PDP is on a new mission and this new mission is to reclaim Nigeria from the inept APC leadership. A leadership that, instead of taking Nigeria progressively forward, is taking us retrogressively backward.

"Today, Nigerians are living witnesses that the achievements, the progress that had been made in the 16 PDP's glorious years have either been destroyed, or shattered, or reversed," Turaki stated.

The PDP national chairman further stated, "So, when you look at 29 state chairmen sitting with us, with apologies coming from two, then when you also take into account the fact that there were some chapters that were dissolved, and so do not have leadership constituted presently, which we are planning to do in due course, then tell me, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, who is not here. If all the state chairmen are here with us, then who is it that is not with us?

"If all the state chairmen are supporting us, then who, sincerely speaking, can be fighting us? So, this is something for the whole world to see.

"These are known faces, these are veterans in their right, and they are here physically, not virtually, and they are here in person, not via representation. So as far as PDP is concerned, I think it speaks for itself.

"People now know where the leadership of PDP is, and people know who the true leaders of the party are, and of course we are the leaders, the genuine bona fide leaders of the people," Turaki stressed.

The party leadership also met senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Also yesterday, the party presented the certificate of returns to the Ekiti State governorship candidate, Dr. Oluyede Olueole.

The certificate of election was presented to him by the chairman of the Ekiti State governorship panel, the former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, who said Oluyede Oluwole won with 297 in an election monitored by INEC.

The certificate of return as the PDP governorship was presented to him by the national chairman, Turaki, who also presented INEC documentation process as the authentic governorship candidate for the PDP.

By implication, Turaki said INEC has recognised the present National Working Committee members of the party.

He, therefore, challenged the Nyesom Wike group to present their governorship candidate for Ekiti State that is recognised by INEC.

Go and Win Osun Guber Election, Tinubu Charges Aspirants Ahead Party Primaries

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, ordered all the eight APC governorship aspirants ahead of the primary election scheduled for Saturday, December 13 to work together and win the main election.

The move was believed to have underlined the importance of the Osun State governorship to him. He gave the charge after a meeting with APC leaders and the governorship aspirants.

The president assured the aspirants and leaders that they had his support and that of the party's national leadership, just as he appealed for unity and consensus-building ahead of the governorship primary.

The president, according to a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, met with the aspirants at State House, Abuja, last night.

The aspirants at the meeting included former Deputy Governor Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Dotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Senator Babajide Omoworare, Kunle Adegoke, SAN, Babatunde Oralusi, Mulikat Jimoh, and Munirudeen Oyebamiji.

But former deputy governor of the state, Senator Iyiola Omisore, who had previously dismissed his disqualification from the primary as a "joke", did not attend the meeting.

Those that attended the meeting from the APC national leadership were National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma; and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Tinubu praised the aspirants for their contributions to APC in the state, and urged them to close ranks and support the consensus candidate the party would present for the governorship election.

He stated, "You all have a duty and obligation to the party by ensuring the candidate of our party wins the next election in Osun State. You must strengthen the bonds of unity, party supremacy and collective responsibility.

"I have absolute confidence in your ability to deliver victory to our party in Osun State. You have my support and that of the national leadership of APC to win the coming election."

Tinubu advised them to avoid the internal bickering and disunity that caused the party to lose the last election in the state to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Emphasising the importance of party supremacy, the president charged the aspirants to be guided by the party's interest in making the choice of a flagbearer.

At the end of the meeting, a joint statement was issued in which the aspirants and the leaders committed to support the candidate who would emerge at the primary.

The agreement, signed by all the aspirants and APC leaders, stated, "We, the undersigned aspirants for the 2025 Osun State Governorship Election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having met and deliberated in the presence of President Bola Tinubu, and the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and in the spirit of unity, discipline, and loyalty to our great party, hereby declare as follows:

"That we affirm and uphold the supremacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in guiding and determining the most appropriate process for selecting the party's flag bearer for the 2025 governorship election in Osun State.

"That we unanimously agree to abide by the party's decision to nominate a consensus candidate for affirmation at the APC Primary Election scheduled for Saturday, 13th December 2025.

"That we accept the outcome of the party-led nomination process in good faith, and pledge our total support to the candidate so nominated and affirmed.

"That we commit ourselves to peace, unity, and cohesion within the APC, and pledge not to engage in any act, public or private, that may undermine the integrity of the process or the standing of the party."

The aspirants and leaders also stated, "That we will work collectively and individually to ensure the success of the APC at the polls and the consolidation of good governance in Osun State.

"We make this declaration voluntarily, in absolute loyalty to our great party, and in recognition of the guidance provided by Mr President and the National Chairman in the overriding interest of the progress and stability of Osun State."